US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;74;49;55;40;Cooler;WNW;15;56%;1%;4
Albuquerque, NM;57;44;71;49;Warmer;SE;6;49%;8%;10
Anchorage, AK;40;28;44;29;Partly sunny;NE;7;56%;41%;4
Asheville, NC;80;56;79;54;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;8;48%;9%;10
Atlanta, GA;83;58;83;59;Mostly sunny;SW;6;49%;7%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;68;59;69;51;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;48%;5%;8
Austin, TX;79;66;75;61;Severe thunderstorms;W;7;82%;91%;3
Baltimore, MD;82;61;73;56;Not as warm;NW;14;39%;5%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;81;61;81;66;Clouds and sunshine;SE;8;67%;55%;5
Billings, MT;75;52;69;44;A shower;SSE;10;49%;59%;3
Birmingham, AL;83;59;84;60;Partly sunny;SSW;6;48%;17%;10
Bismarck, ND;76;47;72;38;Mostly cloudy, warm;NNW;11;46%;28%;6
Boise, ID;75;50;73;45;Periods of sun, warm;NE;8;39%;0%;8
Boston, MA;56;48;64;46;Some sun returning;WNW;19;50%;42%;6
Bridgeport, CT;69;52;65;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;16;47%;5%;8
Buffalo, NY;70;39;50;37;Cooler;SW;16;67%;4%;7
Burlington, VT;68;45;52;37;A few showers;NNW;13;64%;71%;2
Caribou, ME;42;32;41;32;A little rain;NNE;14;84%;83%;2
Casper, WY;69;40;68;38;A stray t-shower;ENE;9;45%;75%;8
Charleston, SC;80;63;85;64;Mostly sunny;SW;8;52%;2%;10
Charleston, WV;85;55;72;57;Not as warm;SE;6;61%;66%;4
Charlotte, NC;85;58;86;59;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;46%;2%;9
Cheyenne, WY;65;39;66;41;Mild with some sun;N;8;41%;44%;7
Chicago, IL;53;42;59;47;Sun, some clouds;ENE;6;49%;19%;8
Cleveland, OH;70;42;53;46;Mostly sunny;SE;8;63%;25%;8
Columbia, SC;88;60;89;61;Sunshine and warm;SW;7;49%;2%;10
Columbus, OH;72;43;67;51;Partly sunny;ESE;4;57%;49%;8
Concord, NH;60;44;58;37;Cooler;NW;13;61%;44%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;75;62;69;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;8;85%;92%;2
Denver, CO;67;45;72;45;Partly sunny, nice;W;5;32%;33%;9
Des Moines, IA;67;45;71;50;Partly sunny;S;7;50%;11%;8
Detroit, MI;68;40;64;45;Partly sunny;SSE;5;44%;8%;8
Dodge City, KS;62;40;76;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;46%;4%;9
Duluth, MN;56;39;61;44;Mainly cloudy;WNW;10;54%;41%;4
El Paso, TX;73;54;74;56;A shower or t-storm;S;6;46%;57%;9
Fairbanks, AK;35;28;39;21;A snow shower;NNE;5;55%;67%;1
Fargo, ND;70;52;71;42;Mostly cloudy;NW;13;56%;39%;5
Grand Junction, CO;73;46;75;48;Partly sunny;ENE;6;36%;18%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;54;35;65;42;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;47%;8%;7
Hartford, CT;71;52;64;43;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;46%;6%;8
Helena, MT;65;47;66;36;Partly sunny;WSW;14;40%;7%;7
Honolulu, HI;85;71;85;72;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;58%;44%;12
Houston, TX;78;68;78;66;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;9;80%;75%;3
Indianapolis, IN;67;44;64;53;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;54%;65%;4
Jackson, MS;79;57;80;63;Partly sunny;S;6;66%;30%;10
Jacksonville, FL;84;59;88;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;49%;7%;11
Juneau, AK;43;33;44;28;Spotty showers;ENE;8;70%;86%;1
Kansas City, MO;59;53;72;53;Warmer with some sun;S;4;62%;14%;5
Knoxville, TN;83;57;81;60;Partly sunny;SSW;7;54%;21%;9
Las Vegas, NV;87;65;91;68;Sunny and very warm;NW;6;18%;5%;9
Lexington, KY;81;55;72;60;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;75%;68%;4
Little Rock, AR;79;61;78;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;7;66%;85%;4
Long Beach, CA;75;57;75;57;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;57%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;77;58;79;58;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;54%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;80;54;71;61;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;78%;82%;3
Madison, WI;65;40;68;48;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;50%;10%;7
Memphis, TN;78;60;80;62;A shower or t-storm;S;8;65%;66%;6
Miami, FL;81;69;81;71;Partly sunny;E;8;55%;5%;11
Milwaukee, WI;59;39;61;45;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;50%;8%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;65;47;72;51;Partly sunny;SW;14;42%;65%;7
Mobile, AL;78;61;79;65;Some sunshine;SSE;7;69%;25%;10
Montgomery, AL;82;58;80;58;Partly sunny;SSW;5;55%;15%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;46;29;31;22;A bit of snow, windy;NW;34;90%;68%;2
Nashville, TN;83;57;82;61;Periods of sun;SW;6;60%;44%;5
New Orleans, LA;79;65;79;68;Partly sunny, humid;SE;9;69%;34%;7
New York, NY;75;57;69;50;Not as warm;NNW;17;37%;4%;8
Newark, NJ;79;57;69;48;Not as warm;NNW;15;37%;6%;8
Norfolk, VA;81;63;79;58;Partly sunny;ESE;7;55%;37%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;60;52;67;54;Partly sunny;SSE;6;68%;39%;6
Olympia, WA;60;36;63;38;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;57%;6%;6
Omaha, NE;72;45;79;53;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;44%;27%;8
Orlando, FL;84;61;88;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;4;49%;5%;11
Philadelphia, PA;81;59;73;52;Not as warm;NW;14;35%;7%;8
Phoenix, AZ;88;66;93;70;Sunny and very warm;WSW;6;23%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;79;46;66;48;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;8;48%;11%;8
Portland, ME;50;42;56;42;A few showers;WNW;13;72%;62%;2
Portland, OR;64;41;66;42;Partly sunny;NNW;6;58%;5%;7
Providence, RI;61;49;66;43;Breezy with some sun;WNW;15;51%;7%;8
Raleigh, NC;83;59;85;59;Partly sunny;SSW;6;52%;5%;9
Reno, NV;77;49;80;49;Warm with sunshine;W;6;35%;39%;9
Richmond, VA;84;63;80;55;Partly sunny;NNE;7;50%;31%;7
Roswell, NM;65;49;75;48;Pleasant and warmer;WSW;5;52%;9%;10
Sacramento, CA;86;59;90;57;Sunny and very warm;SSW;4;53%;4%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;67;49;71;53;Partly sunny;ESE;8;48%;8%;9
San Antonio, TX;79;69;77;61;Severe thunderstorms;NW;11;85%;89%;3
San Diego, CA;70;58;72;57;Clouds breaking;WSW;7;66%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;74;53;70;53;Sunny and beautiful;WSW;8;80%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;84;59;89;61;Mostly sunny;SW;6;49%;2%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;45;60;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;57%;6%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;68;45;77;50;Partly sunny, warm;NW;11;45%;65%;7
Spokane, WA;68;41;66;38;Partly sunny;S;6;40%;0%;6
Springfield, IL;62;47;61;49;Showers around;E;10;66%;87%;3
St. Louis, MO;69;56;67;54;Spotty showers;NW;6;79%;84%;2
Tampa, FL;85;59;87;63;Mostly sunny;NNW;4;56%;4%;11
Toledo, OH;70;39;63;46;Partly sunny;SE;3;52%;14%;8
Tucson, AZ;81;55;88;61;Sunny and warm;S;6;26%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;64;53;69;55;Some sunshine;SSE;4;71%;67%;5
Vero Beach, FL;81;60;83;63;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;55%;2%;11
Washington, DC;85;62;77;53;Mostly sunny;N;10;41%;7%;8
Wichita, KS;58;48;72;49;Warmer;S;5;58%;13%;9
Wilmington, DE;79;58;71;50;Not as warm;WNW;14;39%;5%;8
_____
