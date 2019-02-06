US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, February 6, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;53;20;38;32;A little p.m. rain;SE;5;64%;89%;3
Albuquerque, NM;61;35;47;24;Increasingly windy;WSW;22;41%;59%;1
Anchorage, AK;31;19;28;19;Mostly cloudy;N;2;77%;11%;1
Asheville, NC;68;48;69;56;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;77%;69%;1
Atlanta, GA;70;57;71;60;A shower or two;SSW;6;78%;69%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;55;37;45;40;Cooler;SSE;8;77%;75%;2
Austin, TX;76;67;77;63;Morning mist;S;8;77%;74%;1
Baltimore, MD;68;42;46;43;A little p.m. rain;ENE;3;78%;87%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;77;67;80;67;Periods of sun, warm;SSE;10;75%;39%;2
Billings, MT;1;-10;-1;-12;Cloudy and frigid;E;8;91%;48%;1
Birmingham, AL;72;64;73;64;Mostly cloudy;S;8;78%;57%;1
Bismarck, ND;-2;-7;-1;-11;A little snow;N;10;79%;93%;1
Boise, ID;38;22;35;13;Mainly cloudy;NW;11;55%;9%;2
Boston, MA;64;29;38;33;Much colder;SE;7;59%;71%;3
Bridgeport, CT;58;28;40;34;Cooler;ESE;6;66%;81%;3
Buffalo, NY;41;24;37;32;A bit of ice;NE;9;78%;85%;1
Burlington, VT;53;15;26;25;Much colder;NNW;4;66%;68%;2
Caribou, ME;46;12;21;11;Much colder;NNE;5;63%;42%;2
Casper, WY;44;4;5;-10;A little snow;NNW;15;82%;88%;1
Charleston, SC;73;53;73;56;Partly sunny;S;6;76%;14%;4
Charleston, WV;60;51;66;60;Warm with rain;SSW;7;79%;97%;1
Charlotte, NC;75;54;74;63;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;67%;38%;1
Cheyenne, WY;46;20;21;-4;A little snow;N;12;83%;86%;1
Chicago, IL;32;31;38;34;Morning mist, cloudy;NE;7;97%;81%;1
Cleveland, OH;39;32;48;38;Rain at times;NNE;8;90%;85%;1
Columbia, SC;77;54;79;61;Periods of sun;SSW;6;69%;34%;2
Columbus, OH;45;41;56;47;Rain, not as cool;NW;6;92%;88%;1
Concord, NH;59;23;38;27;Much colder;SE;3;55%;71%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;67;77;57;A shower or t-storm;S;15;73%;85%;1
Denver, CO;52;28;33;3;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;9;75%;88%;1
Des Moines, IA;19;19;32;20;Some glaze;NNE;8;81%;82%;1
Detroit, MI;37;27;37;33;A bit of ice;NNE;7;88%;82%;1
Dodge City, KS;22;20;38;10;Not as cold;N;13;85%;5%;3
Duluth, MN;14;12;20;14;Cloudy and cold;NE;9;88%;87%;1
El Paso, TX;65;48;63;34;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;18;43%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;17;2;13;4;Partly sunny;NE;4;96%;15%;1
Fargo, ND;1;0;7;-5;A little snow, cold;NNW;11;79%;91%;1
Grand Junction, CO;51;33;37;18;A little snow;N;11;63%;87%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;33;28;34;31;Freezing drizzle;ENE;8;89%;80%;1
Hartford, CT;61;27;43;32;Cooler;ESE;5;59%;78%;3
Helena, MT;2;-10;1;-14;A bit of snow;WSW;4;72%;59%;1
Honolulu, HI;83;67;81;69;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;66%;58%;3
Houston, TX;77;68;79;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;10;76%;44%;1
Indianapolis, IN;41;39;58;51;Periods of rain;ESE;5;86%;88%;1
Jackson, MS;73;65;76;65;Mostly cloudy;S;12;81%;44%;1
Jacksonville, FL;74;54;78;57;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;6;66%;13%;4
Juneau, AK;27;24;32;24;Periods of snow;NE;6;93%;85%;0
Kansas City, MO;27;24;36;22;Ice to rain;N;6;74%;88%;1
Knoxville, TN;67;55;68;62;Showers;SW;8;79%;93%;1
Las Vegas, NV;51;34;49;30;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;11;31%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;63;57;66;61;Periods of rain;WNW;11;83%;93%;1
Little Rock, AR;71;65;71;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;10;80%;83%;1
Long Beach, CA;57;38;58;40;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;6;42%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;56;39;56;40;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;5;45%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;54;52;66;60;Warmer with rain;SE;8;81%;93%;1
Madison, WI;28;22;34;28;Some glaze;ENE;8;76%;89%;1
Memphis, TN;70;65;73;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;14;83%;82%;1
Miami, FL;78;67;78;69;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;10;59%;5%;5
Milwaukee, WI;34;29;34;30;Cloudy;ENE;11;82%;68%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;11;10;25;19;A little p.m. snow;NNE;8;83%;84%;1
Mobile, AL;71;64;73;63;Fog in the morning;SSE;8;92%;45%;2
Montgomery, AL;74;62;73;59;Areas of morning fog;SSW;7;77%;36%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;33;12;28;21;Very windy;SSE;35;55%;66%;3
Nashville, TN;70;64;71;66;Cloudy with showers;SSW;11;81%;93%;1
New Orleans, LA;74;66;76;66;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;10;86%;35%;2
New York, NY;63;36;42;38;Cooler;ESE;7;54%;80%;3
Newark, NJ;63;30;42;38;Cooler;ESE;6;58%;80%;3
Norfolk, VA;70;44;63;56;Periods of sun;S;7;68%;27%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;42;37;55;28;Milder;SSW;10;88%;44%;2
Olympia, WA;34;18;40;21;Chilly with some sun;SSE;2;60%;5%;2
Omaha, NE;16;12;25;8;Some glaze;NNW;11;71%;81%;1
Orlando, FL;78;57;79;60;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;4;63%;8%;4
Philadelphia, PA;65;34;44;39;A little p.m. rain;ESE;5;65%;86%;2
Phoenix, AZ;64;47;56;35;Clouds and sun, cool;WNW;7;35%;11%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;53;38;57;49;Occasional rain;WSW;6;87%;90%;1
Portland, ME;57;24;33;29;Much colder;ESE;7;56%;70%;3
Portland, OR;38;21;40;25;Chilly with some sun;E;4;66%;15%;2
Providence, RI;61;28;42;31;Cooler;ESE;6;54%;72%;3
Raleigh, NC;77;51;76;60;Partly sunny;SSW;7;65%;37%;3
Reno, NV;32;19;35;10;Cold with sunshine;W;7;57%;3%;3
Richmond, VA;73;47;65;59;Mostly cloudy;S;6;67%;44%;1
Roswell, NM;76;45;66;29;Windy;W;26;34%;5%;4
Sacramento, CA;48;31;52;30;Cool with sunshine;NE;5;67%;14%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;41;27;31;20;Colder with snow;S;12;73%;85%;1
San Antonio, TX;77;66;79;65;Misty in the morning;SSE;7;81%;56%;2
San Diego, CA;64;48;60;43;Partly sunny, cool;E;7;52%;4%;4
San Francisco, CA;50;42;53;41;Mostly sunny;E;6;64%;30%;3
Savannah, GA;75;54;77;57;Partly sunny, warm;S;4;71%;13%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;34;20;37;22;Partly sunny, chilly;ESE;4;56%;5%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;8;0;13;0;Cloudy, p.m. snow;NNW;11;81%;90%;1
Spokane, WA;30;17;27;10;Clouds and sun, cold;S;2;61%;14%;1
Springfield, IL;34;32;46;42;A little p.m. rain;SE;6;89%;89%;1
St. Louis, MO;40;40;51;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;5;100%;89%;1
Tampa, FL;77;56;81;59;Partly sunny;E;5;64%;8%;5
Toledo, OH;39;31;40;35;Periods of rain;NE;3;96%;85%;1
Tucson, AZ;62;43;53;28;A morning shower;WNW;7;54%;58%;1
Tulsa, OK;41;35;54;31;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;6;93%;84%;1
Vero Beach, FL;75;56;77;62;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;70%;4%;5
Washington, DC;69;43;51;47;A little p.m. rain;SSE;6;78%;87%;1
Wichita, KS;28;24;34;15;A little ice;NNE;7;82%;66%;2
Wilmington, DE;65;35;45;41;A little p.m. rain;ESE;6;64%;86%;2
_____
