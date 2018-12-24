US Forecast

US Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;38;24;34;21;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;44%;1%;2

Albuquerque, NM;55;32;57;35;Periods of sun;SE;9;38%;31%;3

Anchorage, AK;18;12;24;20;Cloudy;NNE;9;83%;14%;0

Asheville, NC;44;26;48;31;Turning sunny;NW;5;61%;6%;3

Atlanta, GA;52;33;55;39;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;62%;5%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;47;33;44;32;Partly sunny;NW;10;55%;2%;2

Austin, TX;64;55;71;62;Cloudy and misty;SE;4;72%;84%;1

Baltimore, MD;46;33;44;31;Sun, some clouds;N;3;48%;14%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;64;49;68;58;A thick cloud cover;ESE;7;77%;41%;1

Billings, MT;40;22;32;22;Mostly cloudy;NE;8;79%;79%;1

Birmingham, AL;52;31;57;43;Partly sunny;SE;5;65%;22%;3

Bismarck, ND;32;17;22;13;Colder;E;7;80%;36%;1

Boise, ID;43;33;40;22;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;8;80%;57%;1

Boston, MA;38;28;37;25;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;37%;0%;2

Bridgeport, CT;42;28;40;25;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;50%;2%;2

Buffalo, NY;36;27;34;29;Morning flurries;W;8;71%;58%;1

Burlington, VT;27;14;25;13;Mostly sunny;N;5;57%;7%;2

Caribou, ME;17;4;17;1;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;9;61%;0%;2

Casper, WY;39;19;34;18;Mostly cloudy;E;9;72%;76%;1

Charleston, SC;60;41;59;45;Mostly sunny;NE;6;60%;0%;3

Charleston, WV;45;29;44;27;Inc. clouds;E;3;65%;16%;2

Charlotte, NC;53;29;53;32;Partly sunny;NE;4;51%;5%;3

Cheyenne, WY;38;21;35;23;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;66%;33%;1

Chicago, IL;33;29;42;31;Cloudy;SSW;5;67%;29%;1

Cleveland, OH;34;28;38;32;Mainly cloudy;SSW;7;62%;5%;1

Columbia, SC;58;32;57;35;Mostly sunny;NE;4;51%;4%;3

Columbus, OH;38;25;37;26;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;58%;31%;1

Concord, NH;37;19;32;14;Mostly sunny;NW;9;44%;0%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;61;50;65;59;Cloudy and misty;SE;9;78%;82%;1

Denver, CO;48;26;44;23;Rather cloudy;N;5;54%;16%;2

Des Moines, IA;38;29;44;32;Partly sunny;ESE;5;82%;16%;1

Detroit, MI;35;24;36;30;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;62%;9%;2

Dodge City, KS;45;23;51;36;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;55%;61%;1

Duluth, MN;25;17;27;18;Cloudy;NE;4;73%;26%;1

El Paso, TX;66;41;69;44;Periods of sun, mild;S;7;26%;56%;3

Fairbanks, AK;-16;-18;-12;-17;Very cold;N;4;89%;9%;0

Fargo, ND;24;16;20;10;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;9;81%;60%;0

Grand Junction, CO;37;27;44;29;A shower in the p.m.;E;6;68%;85%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;32;24;36;31;Cloudy;SSW;5;66%;21%;1

Hartford, CT;41;28;39;24;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;45%;2%;2

Helena, MT;35;20;32;19;Mostly cloudy;WSW;3;73%;63%;1

Honolulu, HI;82;73;81;72;Shower/thunderstorm;ENE;11;69%;70%;3

Houston, TX;65;58;72;62;Cloudy and misty;ESE;7;72%;65%;1

Indianapolis, IN;41;30;45;28;Morning snow showers;SE;5;62%;61%;1

Jackson, MS;57;42;67;52;Cloudy;SE;4;73%;44%;1

Jacksonville, FL;66;45;67;51;Partly sunny;NNE;6;65%;2%;3

Juneau, AK;32;28;36;28;Morning flurries;ENE;6;91%;78%;0

Kansas City, MO;50;35;50;40;Mostly cloudy, mild;ENE;4;75%;58%;2

Knoxville, TN;45;29;47;36;Partly sunny;ENE;4;63%;4%;2

Las Vegas, NV;61;41;54;41;Windy with a shower;NW;17;63%;57%;1

Lexington, KY;45;31;47;30;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;61%;41%;1

Little Rock, AR;53;40;54;48;A little a.m. rain;E;4;85%;85%;1

Long Beach, CA;67;56;67;46;A few showers;NW;14;54%;60%;2

Los Angeles, CA;68;51;65;45;A shower or two;N;15;47%;55%;3

Louisville, KY;48;34;49;32;Mostly cloudy;E;5;59%;27%;1

Madison, WI;31;22;38;28;Mostly cloudy;S;4;68%;34%;1

Memphis, TN;53;39;53;46;A little a.m. rain;ESE;5;78%;79%;1

Miami, FL;75;65;77;70;Partly sunny;ENE;11;61%;4%;3

Milwaukee, WI;32;24;38;29;Cloudy;WSW;3;70%;38%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;26;20;30;24;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;76%;27%;1

Mobile, AL;62;47;65;51;Partly sunny;E;5;75%;20%;2

Montgomery, AL;54;34;59;42;Partly sunny;ESE;4;65%;13%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;16;-2;5;-2;Very windy;WNW;40;51%;2%;2

Nashville, TN;48;32;51;37;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;59%;9%;1

New Orleans, LA;60;53;64;59;Drizzle;E;8;86%;79%;1

New York, NY;45;32;42;31;Partly sunny;NW;9;46%;1%;2

Newark, NJ;44;30;42;27;Sun, some clouds;WNW;8;47%;2%;2

Norfolk, VA;51;33;45;31;Sun, some clouds;WSW;6;53%;6%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;54;38;57;51;A little p.m. rain;SE;5;73%;81%;1

Olympia, WA;47;32;45;34;Partly sunny;S;1;89%;35%;1

Omaha, NE;43;29;43;34;Inc. clouds;ESE;5;80%;27%;2

Orlando, FL;69;52;74;55;Partly sunny;NNE;7;66%;2%;4

Philadelphia, PA;46;30;43;28;Some sun;WNW;7;49%;4%;2

Phoenix, AZ;72;47;63;45;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;49%;66%;2

Pittsburgh, PA;36;23;37;27;Rather cloudy;SW;5;60%;13%;1

Portland, ME;34;20;32;17;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;8;37%;0%;2

Portland, OR;47;36;43;36;Some sun;SSE;4;85%;45%;1

Providence, RI;38;27;39;23;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;41%;1%;2

Raleigh, NC;52;30;51;31;Partly sunny;SW;4;54%;1%;2

Reno, NV;48;34;42;23;A little snow;WNW;7;62%;57%;1

Richmond, VA;50;27;44;26;Some sun;S;4;59%;11%;2

Roswell, NM;61;30;61;38;Partly sunny;SSE;6;50%;11%;3

Sacramento, CA;56;45;59;36;Clearing;NNW;14;64%;5%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;43;33;41;30;Rain/snow showers;WNW;6;85%;83%;1

San Antonio, TX;66;55;72;64;Cloudy and misty;SE;8;85%;84%;1

San Diego, CA;65;57;63;47;Brief showers;NE;14;70%;72%;1

San Francisco, CA;58;49;58;46;Clearing and windy;NNW;18;66%;4%;2

Savannah, GA;60;41;61;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;66%;0%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;38;46;37;Partial sunshine;SE;4;75%;54%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;37;20;36;24;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;78%;22%;1

Spokane, WA;39;26;36;26;Clouds and sun;S;1;83%;14%;2

Springfield, IL;45;32;48;29;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;71%;14%;1

St. Louis, MO;51;36;50;36;Mostly cloudy, mild;SE;6;64%;8%;1

Tampa, FL;71;50;73;54;Partly sunny, nice;NE;6;77%;2%;4

Toledo, OH;35;22;37;27;Rather cloudy;SW;1;74%;8%;1

Tucson, AZ;74;46;69;43;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;42%;85%;3

Tulsa, OK;55;39;57;50;A little p.m. rain;SE;5;75%;82%;1

Vero Beach, FL;71;54;76;61;Partly sunny;NE;9;68%;46%;4

Washington, DC;47;32;44;30;Partly sunny;W;6;47%;14%;2

Wichita, KS;50;29;51;43;Occasional p.m. rain;ESE;6;73%;87%;1

Wilmington, DE;46;30;43;28;Partly sunny;WNW;8;51%;2%;2

