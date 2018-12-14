US Forecast

US Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;28;27;43;37;Not as cold;SSE;7;72%;82%;1

Albuquerque, NM;45;25;48;27;Mostly sunny;NE;4;34%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;20;10;16;12;Cloudy and very cold;N;7;87%;57%;0

Asheville, NC;50;38;48;45;Periods of rain;ESE;7;95%;86%;1

Atlanta, GA;54;46;55;50;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;9;100%;90%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;49;43;55;47;Mostly cloudy, damp;ESE;8;82%;92%;2

Austin, TX;67;43;53;39;Windy and cooler;NW;17;59%;10%;2

Baltimore, MD;49;39;50;45;A little p.m. rain;E;1;69%;89%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;65;50;58;47;A shower or two;WSW;10;79%;66%;1

Billings, MT;48;31;50;35;Partly sunny, mild;SW;12;36%;3%;2

Birmingham, AL;58;52;64;47;Occasional rain;S;7;93%;83%;1

Bismarck, ND;41;28;42;26;Mostly sunny;S;6;62%;2%;2

Boise, ID;40;26;41;30;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;56%;44%;1

Boston, MA;34;27;44;41;Rather cloudy;S;5;76%;74%;1

Bridgeport, CT;35;34;47;42;Milder;S;6;85%;90%;1

Buffalo, NY;41;35;44;35;Mostly cloudy;S;8;77%;32%;1

Burlington, VT;29;28;41;36;Mostly cloudy;S;13;81%;44%;1

Caribou, ME;13;-4;30;28;Not as cold;SSW;6;77%;85%;1

Casper, WY;33;23;41;32;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;23;40%;1%;2

Charleston, SC;61;56;67;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;9;95%;97%;1

Charleston, WV;54;38;52;48;Periods of rain;E;5;78%;91%;1

Charlotte, NC;53;43;49;48;Rain and a t-storm;E;8;96%;94%;1

Cheyenne, WY;38;25;48;29;Mostly sunny, milder;WSW;8;29%;1%;2

Chicago, IL;43;39;43;36;A little a.m. rain;NNE;11;74%;56%;1

Cleveland, OH;42;38;49;39;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;69%;28%;1

Columbia, SC;58;49;61;58;Rain and a t-storm;SE;4;100%;100%;1

Columbus, OH;47;35;48;44;A little p.m. rain;ENE;5;77%;84%;1

Concord, NH;24;19;37;31;Not as cold;S;3;85%;39%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;66;43;49;36;Morning rain, windy;NNW;20;75%;68%;1

Denver, CO;44;27;55;31;Not as cool;SSW;5;26%;0%;2

Des Moines, IA;42;23;44;23;Partly sunny;NNW;7;66%;0%;2

Detroit, MI;39;30;45;34;Cloudy;NNE;4;83%;28%;1

Dodge City, KS;55;22;51;24;Sunny, not as cool;WNW;12;42%;0%;3

Duluth, MN;31;23;38;23;Mostly sunny;SW;8;68%;3%;2

El Paso, TX;53;27;54;29;Sunny;ESE;4;26%;0%;3

Fairbanks, AK;5;-13;-7;-15;Partly cloudy;NW;3;79%;56%;0

Fargo, ND;28;23;37;26;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;83%;3%;2

Grand Junction, CO;38;16;39;20;Mostly sunny;N;5;52%;0%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;39;32;42;28;A little a.m. rain;NE;5;83%;59%;1

Hartford, CT;31;27;44;40;Not as cold;S;5;87%;81%;1

Helena, MT;43;25;41;31;Partly sunny;ESE;5;53%;44%;2

Honolulu, HI;81;72;82;71;Sunshine and breezy;ENE;14;61%;13%;4

Houston, TX;73;46;52;43;Windy and cooler;NNW;17;81%;47%;1

Indianapolis, IN;47;39;50;42;A little p.m. rain;NE;6;87%;85%;1

Jackson, MS;63;54;60;45;A shower or two;SW;8;81%;68%;1

Jacksonville, FL;67;63;73;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;9;91%;93%;1

Juneau, AK;36;24;30;14;Mostly cloudy;ENE;4;84%;24%;1

Kansas City, MO;55;34;48;27;Partly sunny;N;11;60%;4%;2

Knoxville, TN;55;43;54;47;Periods of rain;NE;9;94%;97%;1

Las Vegas, NV;59;37;56;40;Periods of sun, cool;NNE;4;30%;0%;2

Lexington, KY;58;43;51;48;Periods of rain;E;9;92%;90%;1

Little Rock, AR;56;53;54;45;Rain;NNW;10;90%;95%;1

Long Beach, CA;79;50;69;48;Partly sunny;NNE;3;43%;1%;2

Los Angeles, CA;77;52;69;49;Partly sunny;N;4;41%;1%;2

Louisville, KY;55;44;52;49;Periods of rain;ENE;8;88%;91%;1

Madison, WI;39;26;38;24;Partly sunny;N;5;67%;3%;2

Memphis, TN;61;52;58;45;Rain at times;ENE;9;89%;91%;1

Miami, FL;78;73;82;74;A t-storm around;SE;14;74%;74%;2

Milwaukee, WI;42;36;41;29;A bit of a.m. rain;WNW;5;74%;55%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;32;22;35;20;Mostly sunny;SW;6;78%;2%;2

Mobile, AL;64;61;67;48;A little rain;SW;8;80%;66%;1

Montgomery, AL;59;53;66;47;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;6;89%;76%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;16;14;24;20;Very windy;WSW;43;87%;44%;1

Nashville, TN;60;50;58;50;Periods of rain;ESE;7;89%;90%;1

New Orleans, LA;66;57;64;49;A shower or two;WSW;12;74%;64%;1

New York, NY;40;38;52;45;Mist, not as cool;SE;6;74%;93%;2

Newark, NJ;37;36;51;43;Mostly cloudy, mist;SSE;5;76%;93%;1

Norfolk, VA;54;37;57;52;A little p.m. rain;SE;6;74%;94%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;50;36;49;28;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;19;63%;11%;3

Olympia, WA;51;40;51;36;Periods of rain;SSW;13;67%;88%;0

Omaha, NE;40;16;42;18;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;64%;0%;2

Orlando, FL;74;64;80;65;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SSE;12;78%;88%;1

Philadelphia, PA;47;37;52;45;Mostly cloudy, mist;ENE;5;74%;89%;2

Phoenix, AZ;67;41;68;49;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;25%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;49;35;48;42;A little p.m. rain;E;5;80%;89%;1

Portland, ME;29;23;41;37;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;73%;42%;1

Portland, OR;55;40;50;38;Windy, p.m. rain;SW;18;69%;88%;1

Providence, RI;35;27;44;40;Not as cold;S;5;84%;77%;1

Raleigh, NC;54;38;55;53;Rain;ESE;8;86%;96%;1

Reno, NV;49;28;51;33;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;13;41%;6%;1

Richmond, VA;45;30;47;45;Cloudy, p.m. rain;E;4;85%;94%;1

Roswell, NM;53;24;55;23;Plenty of sunshine;NW;4;37%;0%;3

Sacramento, CA;58;40;60;48;Cloudy;SE;7;76%;34%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;38;20;41;29;Partly sunny;SSE;5;67%;7%;2

San Antonio, TX;68;43;58;37;Windy and cooler;NW;18;49%;6%;3

San Diego, CA;80;49;70;51;Partly sunny;N;5;50%;1%;2

San Francisco, CA;60;50;60;53;A bit of rain;SSE;9;68%;83%;1

Savannah, GA;64;57;71;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;7;91%;92%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;45;53;41;A little p.m. rain;SSW;17;58%;88%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;43;21;39;20;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;69%;2%;2

Spokane, WA;44;33;45;33;Mainly cloudy;SSW;6;66%;73%;1

Springfield, IL;46;39;46;36;A little a.m. rain;NNE;12;93%;80%;0

St. Louis, MO;49;44;48;40;Rain and drizzle;N;10;94%;89%;1

Tampa, FL;76;65;77;64;Heavy p.m. t-storms;WSW;11;86%;89%;1

Toledo, OH;40;33;46;33;Cloudy;NNE;2;87%;33%;1

Tucson, AZ;64;38;69;44;Mostly sunny;E;7;23%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;55;39;49;30;Windy with a shower;N;16;77%;58%;1

Vero Beach, FL;74;66;83;70;Mostly cloudy;S;15;73%;71%;2

Washington, DC;51;35;50;44;A little p.m. rain;NE;4;75%;94%;1

Wichita, KS;44;29;50;25;Mostly sunny;N;14;48%;0%;2

Wilmington, DE;48;36;52;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;ENE;5;72%;85%;2

