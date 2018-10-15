US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, October 16, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;61;42;53;40;Mostly sunny;S;10;54%;8%;3
Albuquerque, NM;46;35;52;39;Occasional rain;ESE;18;53%;87%;2
Anchorage, AK;47;42;52;44;A shower or two;SE;8;79%;81%;0
Asheville, NC;79;59;72;52;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;84%;71%;2
Atlanta, GA;82;65;78;60;Clouds and sun;WNW;5;80%;79%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;73;55;60;51;Partly sunny, cooler;WSW;9;47%;14%;4
Austin, TX;49;44;51;47;Rain and drizzle;N;10;87%;80%;1
Baltimore, MD;68;52;61;51;Partly sunny;W;5;51%;11%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;87;69;75;60;A shower or t-storm;N;7;86%;81%;2
Billings, MT;56;36;62;35;Partly sunny;SW;10;41%;2%;3
Birmingham, AL;83;60;69;55;Cooler but humid;N;6;91%;86%;1
Bismarck, ND;54;37;52;32;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;64%;3%;3
Boise, ID;58;35;62;37;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;5;39%;0%;3
Boston, MA;64;46;58;44;Winds subsiding;SW;18;42%;4%;3
Bridgeport, CT;66;44;57;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;47%;5%;4
Buffalo, NY;58;40;53;44;Partly sunny, windy;WSW;18;54%;67%;3
Burlington, VT;56;40;53;40;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;50%;27%;3
Caribou, ME;57;38;47;33;Breezy with some sun;W;19;57%;49%;3
Casper, WY;43;26;51;26;Mostly sunny;SW;9;62%;1%;4
Charleston, SC;85;74;88;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;75%;55%;4
Charleston, WV;68;42;59;41;Cool with some sun;WSW;4;70%;11%;4
Charlotte, NC;81;65;76;62;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;5;81%;83%;1
Cheyenne, WY;41;27;50;28;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;48%;1%;4
Chicago, IL;48;36;56;40;Breezy with sunshine;WNW;14;50%;12%;4
Cleveland, OH;58;40;56;44;Partly sunny, windy;SW;17;52%;65%;4
Columbia, SC;85;70;85;69;Partly sunny;SSW;5;74%;66%;4
Columbus, OH;56;32;54;39;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;7;54%;10%;4
Concord, NH;56;40;55;35;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;51%;5%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;46;43;47;43;Cold with heavy rain;N;14;88%;92%;1
Denver, CO;47;29;54;33;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;41%;1%;4
Des Moines, IA;47;31;58;36;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;63%;8%;4
Detroit, MI;53;35;54;40;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;13;53%;63%;4
Dodge City, KS;45;28;60;36;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;47%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;44;36;45;32;Mostly cloudy;WNW;12;62%;30%;1
El Paso, TX;52;41;50;43;A shower;E;9;67%;63%;1
Fairbanks, AK;44;38;52;34;Partly sunny;NNE;4;65%;60%;1
Fargo, ND;49;34;43;29;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;11;78%;10%;2
Grand Junction, CO;52;27;58;36;Sunny, but cool;ENE;5;36%;41%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;45;38;54;40;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;55%;65%;3
Hartford, CT;64;44;57;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;14;50%;6%;4
Helena, MT;55;30;58;32;Mostly sunny;SW;3;55%;0%;3
Honolulu, HI;84;74;85;71;Partly sunny;NE;15;62%;34%;4
Houston, TX;74;54;62;55;Spotty showers;NNE;9;88%;73%;1
Indianapolis, IN;50;33;54;39;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;55%;5%;4
Jackson, MS;82;56;59;53;Cooler with a shower;NNE;8;93%;84%;2
Jacksonville, FL;89;74;91;73;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;71%;28%;5
Juneau, AK;53;40;50;44;Afternoon rain;E;16;74%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;48;33;61;42;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;56%;3%;4
Knoxville, TN;78;54;67;47;Not as warm;NW;5;84%;44%;1
Las Vegas, NV;69;49;72;55;Mostly sunny;N;8;20%;3%;4
Lexington, KY;63;39;58;39;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;5;62%;8%;4
Little Rock, AR;55;45;50;43;Cold with rain;NW;6;76%;75%;1
Long Beach, CA;83;55;82;57;Plenty of sun;ENE;7;22%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;82;56;85;58;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;20%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;59;38;58;41;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;5;55%;5%;4
Madison, WI;44;33;54;33;Mostly sunny;NW;11;54%;5%;3
Memphis, TN;61;48;53;46;A little rain;N;9;75%;83%;1
Miami, FL;89;82;89;81;Partly sunny;E;12;70%;65%;5
Milwaukee, WI;47;34;56;35;Breezy with sunshine;WNW;16;57%;43%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;44;37;50;32;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;64%;5%;3
Mobile, AL;86;73;86;67;Humid with some sun;N;5;76%;44%;5
Montgomery, AL;83;68;82;63;Partly sunny;NNW;5;77%;70%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;39;18;24;17;Colder with some sun;W;35;90%;56%;4
Nashville, TN;66;46;57;40;Mostly cloudy, cool;WNW;5;74%;29%;2
New Orleans, LA;86;75;84;69;A shower or t-storm;NNE;7;78%;91%;2
New York, NY;67;48;58;46;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;43%;4%;4
Newark, NJ;68;45;57;43;Mostly sunny, cooler;WSW;8;46%;5%;4
Norfolk, VA;83;62;65;57;Cooler;SW;9;76%;83%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;49;39;58;42;Partly sunny;NW;6;50%;9%;4
Olympia, WA;66;36;69;34;Mostly sunny;NNE;3;66%;6%;3
Omaha, NE;48;33;61;38;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;61%;7%;4
Orlando, FL;92;74;93;75;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;7;69%;28%;5
Philadelphia, PA;70;49;59;46;Partly sunny;SW;8;45%;6%;4
Phoenix, AZ;77;60;71;58;Partly sunny, cool;E;7;45%;30%;2
Pittsburgh, PA;64;36;53;41;Mostly sunny, cooler;WSW;7;53%;10%;4
Portland, ME;59;44;56;44;Winds subsiding;WSW;14;47%;5%;3
Portland, OR;74;45;75;46;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;6;42%;6%;3
Providence, RI;64;43;57;41;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;51%;4%;4
Raleigh, NC;81;65;69;58;Not as warm;ENE;6;85%;72%;1
Reno, NV;61;30;65;33;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;3;26%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;79;54;59;51;Cooler;S;6;77%;41%;1
Roswell, NM;43;36;47;40;A shower or two;NW;7;57%;75%;1
Sacramento, CA;82;42;80;45;Plenty of sun;SSE;3;33%;1%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;51;31;58;37;Plenty of sunshine;N;8;48%;1%;4
San Antonio, TX;51;48;53;50;Cloudy with mist;N;11;82%;87%;1
San Diego, CA;80;57;80;58;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;31%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;74;53;69;52;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;7;45%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;86;72;90;73;A t-storm in spots;S;4;77%;55%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;46;69;47;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;6;61%;6%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;45;35;56;31;Mostly sunny;NW;11;68%;7%;3
Spokane, WA;60;31;63;33;Mostly sunny;ENE;1;50%;1%;3
Springfield, IL;50;29;57;37;Mostly sunny, cool;W;11;59%;6%;4
St. Louis, MO;50;34;58;42;Mostly sunny;W;6;53%;3%;4
Tampa, FL;93;75;93;73;Partly sunny;E;6;74%;35%;6
Toledo, OH;54;32;55;39;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;11;53%;60%;4
Tucson, AZ;74;52;68;51;A passing shower;ESE;10;51%;63%;3
Tulsa, OK;52;36;60;39;Partly sunny;W;4;50%;5%;4
Vero Beach, FL;89;76;89;76;Partly sunny;ESE;9;73%;18%;6
Washington, DC;73;51;61;48;Clouds and sun;SW;6;54%;15%;4
Wichita, KS;47;29;63;40;Mostly sunny;NW;7;52%;2%;4
Wilmington, DE;68;49;59;45;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;8;50%;5%;4
_____
