US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;58;41;61;41;Spotty showers;W;10;73%;90%;1
Albuquerque, NM;64;33;43;34;Morning flurries;E;17;62%;66%;1
Anchorage, AK;49;36;47;42;Periods of rain;NNE;10;79%;95%;0
Asheville, NC;64;56;79;59;Warmer;NW;6;70%;44%;4
Atlanta, GA;77;60;83;66;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;70%;26%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;63;55;74;55;Mostly cloudy;WSW;16;85%;87%;1
Austin, TX;88;51;54;49;A bit of rain;N;15;80%;91%;1
Baltimore, MD;58;57;75;53;Brief showers;NW;7;78%;90%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;89;70;87;68;A t-storm in spots;N;5;82%;89%;2
Billings, MT;41;28;55;36;Mostly cloudy;WSW;14;34%;1%;3
Birmingham, AL;84;64;85;62;Partly sunny, humid;N;5;66%;54%;5
Bismarck, ND;37;20;52;38;Partly sunny;WNW;10;53%;28%;3
Boise, ID;54;30;58;34;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;4;36%;0%;4
Boston, MA;60;46;64;46;A shower;WSW;10;75%;85%;1
Bridgeport, CT;60;47;66;46;Brief showers;WSW;9;77%;88%;1
Buffalo, NY;58;47;58;40;Rain and drizzle;WNW;14;71%;71%;1
Burlington, VT;56;42;58;40;A few showers;W;12;77%;88%;1
Caribou, ME;49;34;55;39;Rain and drizzle;SSW;8;69%;94%;1
Casper, WY;29;13;41;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;61%;0%;4
Charleston, SC;84;72;85;72;Sun and some clouds;S;6;71%;61%;5
Charleston, WV;60;58;69;43;Afternoon rain;NW;7;82%;93%;1
Charlotte, NC;69;57;82;65;Warmer;SSW;6;68%;21%;4
Cheyenne, WY;25;10;40;22;Sunny, not as cold;WNW;10;41%;0%;4
Chicago, IL;57;39;50;36;Cooler;WNW;16;58%;9%;3
Cleveland, OH;60;51;60;42;A little a.m. rain;NW;16;76%;62%;1
Columbia, SC;79;63;85;68;Humid with some sun;S;4;70%;24%;4
Columbus, OH;59;52;58;33;A touch of rain;NW;8;83%;68%;1
Concord, NH;57;35;58;41;Spotty showers;W;5;92%;89%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;45;46;43;Rain, much colder;NNE;20;85%;92%;1
Denver, CO;26;18;43;27;Sunny, not as cold;SW;5;48%;1%;4
Des Moines, IA;45;27;45;31;Mostly cloudy;SW;10;66%;5%;3
Detroit, MI;59;47;54;35;Showers around;WNW;15;69%;62%;3
Dodge City, KS;34;23;44;28;Sun and clouds;WSW;10;59%;4%;4
Duluth, MN;38;31;44;37;Partly sunny, chilly;SW;10;60%;8%;3
El Paso, TX;74;44;51;41;Cloudy and cooler;E;10;63%;60%;1
Fairbanks, AK;47;25;44;36;Increasing clouds;NE;6;73%;79%;1
Fargo, ND;38;23;45;35;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;61%;8%;3
Grand Junction, CO;46;27;51;27;Sunshine, but cool;NNE;6;34%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;59;43;48;38;Windy and cooler;WNW;16;69%;27%;3
Hartford, CT;60;44;64;45;Spotty showers;WSW;7;82%;87%;1
Helena, MT;46;26;54;30;Partly sunny;SSW;5;51%;0%;3
Honolulu, HI;85;74;86;74;Some sun;NE;13;64%;33%;5
Houston, TX;91;73;77;63;Cooler with rain;NNE;9;93%;90%;1
Indianapolis, IN;58;47;51;33;A little a.m. rain;NW;8;81%;58%;1
Jackson, MS;90;66;84;59;A t-storm around;N;6;76%;73%;2
Jacksonville, FL;87;73;88;74;A couple of t-storms;ESE;7;76%;69%;3
Juneau, AK;51;48;53;44;Rain, breezy, mild;E;15;83%;75%;0
Kansas City, MO;53;34;49;32;Chilly with some sun;NW;8;63%;7%;4
Knoxville, TN;66;59;78;55;A t-storm around;N;6;75%;73%;2
Las Vegas, NV;72;47;69;48;Sunny, but cool;N;11;14%;1%;4
Lexington, KY;60;58;64;39;Afternoon rain;NNW;7;86%;84%;1
Little Rock, AR;72;56;60;45;Cooler with rain;NNE;10;93%;89%;1
Long Beach, CA;75;58;81;54;Plenty of sun;NE;6;24%;3%;5
Los Angeles, CA;77;58;80;57;Plenty of sunshine;N;4;23%;3%;5
Louisville, KY;60;57;60;38;Cool with rain;NNW;7;83%;74%;1
Madison, WI;49;32;46;33;Partly sunny, windy;WSW;16;61%;4%;3
Memphis, TN;75;63;63;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;14;89%;82%;1
Miami, FL;89;81;88;82;A passing shower;E;12;70%;66%;6
Milwaukee, WI;56;35;47;34;Cooler;W;16;57%;6%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;43;29;44;35;Mostly sunny, chilly;SW;12;59%;5%;3
Mobile, AL;87;73;87;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;78%;56%;5
Montgomery, AL;83;62;84;67;Clouds and sun;SE;5;70%;55%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;29;26;39;18;Very windy;WSW;44;90%;92%;1
Nashville, TN;69;63;66;46;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;7;87%;80%;1
New Orleans, LA;88;74;86;75;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;80%;65%;2
New York, NY;60;53;68;49;Brief showers;W;9;75%;91%;1
Newark, NJ;60;48;68;46;Brief showers;W;7;82%;89%;1
Norfolk, VA;69;62;83;62;Warmer;SSW;9;72%;70%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;59;36;50;38;Cloudy and breezy;NNE;15;74%;33%;2
Olympia, WA;65;34;66;34;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;5;61%;4%;3
Omaha, NE;40;28;48;31;Partly sunny, chilly;SW;8;57%;4%;4
Orlando, FL;89;77;92;77;A t-storm around;ESE;7;69%;44%;6
Philadelphia, PA;62;52;72;50;A shower or two;W;8;81%;100%;1
Phoenix, AZ;76;60;77;61;Mostly sunny;E;6;38%;76%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;59;52;63;38;A few showers;WNW;9;82%;84%;1
Portland, ME;57;43;59;44;Rain and drizzle;SW;11;72%;93%;1
Portland, OR;68;43;73;44;Warm with sunshine;ENE;6;42%;5%;3
Providence, RI;59;43;65;45;Rain and drizzle;SW;7;80%;85%;1
Raleigh, NC;67;59;83;65;Humid and warmer;SSW;7;75%;31%;4
Reno, NV;55;26;60;29;Plenty of sun;S;3;27%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;64;56;77;55;Warmer;WSW;9;80%;69%;1
Roswell, NM;76;34;42;36;Rain and snow shower;N;12;64%;59%;1
Sacramento, CA;85;47;80;43;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;27%;1%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;49;29;51;34;Sunny and cool;NNW;8;42%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;89;56;62;49;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNE;15;90%;88%;1
San Diego, CA;73;60;80;58;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;35%;4%;5
San Francisco, CA;73;57;75;53;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;7;36%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;86;68;86;69;A couple of t-storms;SE;6;76%;69%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;44;65;45;Sunny and nice;NE;8;58%;4%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;35;25;45;33;Sunshine, but chilly;SW;10;60%;4%;3
Spokane, WA;57;31;61;31;Sunny;SE;1;45%;1%;3
Springfield, IL;56;37;50;28;Clouds breaking;NW;11;66%;16%;4
St. Louis, MO;58;42;51;34;Spotty a.m. showers;NNW;9;73%;62%;3
Tampa, FL;92;75;92;74;Periods of sun;ESE;6;73%;29%;6
Toledo, OH;61;48;55;33;Windy;WNW;15;69%;57%;3
Tucson, AZ;72;55;74;53;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;5;59%;72%;4
Tulsa, OK;61;39;52;38;Rather cloudy;N;10;67%;28%;2
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;89;76;Some sun, a shower;ESE;9;72%;55%;6
Washington, DC;62;57;75;53;A shower or two;WNW;8;78%;96%;1
Wichita, KS;51;34;48;35;Chilly with some sun;NNW;10;62%;12%;4
Wilmington, DE;62;53;72;50;A shower or two;W;10;83%;100%;1
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather