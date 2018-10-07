US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;71;54;66;61;Cloudy with mist;SSE;6;83%;54%;1

Albuquerque, NM;71;46;63;42;A shower or two;E;8;50%;62%;5

Anchorage, AK;52;42;52;40;Partly sunny;NNE;3;82%;7%;2

Asheville, NC;82;66;77;65;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;79%;68%;2

Atlanta, GA;87;70;84;70;A shower or t-storm;E;7;74%;66%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;80;70;76;70;Cloudy and humid;ESE;8;96%;34%;1

Austin, TX;86;74;84;73;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;78%;75%;3

Baltimore, MD;87;71;83;71;Decreasing clouds;ESE;3;77%;44%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;89;72;87;72;Some sun, a t-storm;E;8;77%;64%;6

Billings, MT;49;35;47;31;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;75%;31%;1

Birmingham, AL;89;70;88;73;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;66%;29%;5

Bismarck, ND;38;34;40;35;Bit of rain, snow;NNE;8;88%;81%;1

Boise, ID;62;36;61;44;Clouds and sun;NNW;5;49%;25%;4

Boston, MA;77;58;61;58;Cloudy and cooler;SSE;9;81%;27%;1

Bridgeport, CT;78;63;66;62;Not as warm and damp;ESE;8;87%;59%;1

Buffalo, NY;64;57;78;69;A t-storm in spots;S;6;78%;55%;2

Burlington, VT;55;46;63;61;Mostly cloudy;S;6;74%;28%;2

Caribou, ME;46;30;54;44;Partly sunny;SSE;2;57%;71%;3

Casper, WY;37;29;34;20;A little snow, cold;N;11;98%;89%;1

Charleston, SC;87;76;85;76;A t-storm in spots;E;9;75%;73%;3

Charleston, WV;89;68;89;66;Partly sunny;SE;5;69%;21%;4

Charlotte, NC;87;70;84;68;A t-storm in spots;E;7;77%;54%;2

Cheyenne, WY;42;32;35;27;Rain and snow shower;NNE;10;100%;69%;1

Chicago, IL;65;64;81;70;Partly sunny, warmer;S;8;73%;39%;3

Cleveland, OH;69;65;82;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;74%;55%;4

Columbia, SC;88;72;87;71;A t-storm in spots;E;6;72%;49%;3

Columbus, OH;87;67;87;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;73%;54%;4

Concord, NH;70;51;58;52;Cloudy, mist, cooler;SSE;3;83%;52%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;71;84;70;A shower or t-storm;SE;15;72%;66%;2

Denver, CO;57;41;45;33;A few showers;NNE;6;100%;83%;1

Des Moines, IA;56;56;75;62;A t-storm, warmer;S;10;86%;80%;1

Detroit, MI;61;57;79;68;Decreasing clouds;SSE;6;82%;44%;3

Dodge City, KS;56;54;67;44;Heavy thunderstorms;S;14;87%;93%;1

Duluth, MN;47;44;49;45;Chilly with rain;NE;12;91%;91%;1

El Paso, TX;84;59;71;54;Cooler;S;9;44%;37%;4

Fairbanks, AK;46;20;39;22;Partly sunny;NE;3;57%;13%;2

Fargo, ND;45;40;43;37;A little rain;NNE;9;98%;83%;1

Grand Junction, CO;57;41;51;38;A shower or two;WNW;7;86%;82%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;58;54;81;66;A t-storm in spots;S;8;82%;56%;3

Hartford, CT;79;60;65;59;Cloudy, damp, cooler;SE;6;85%;58%;1

Helena, MT;54;32;52;33;Clouds and sun, cool;WNW;4;59%;61%;2

Honolulu, HI;86;76;86;75;Partly sunny;ENE;14;64%;66%;7

Houston, TX;89;76;88;76;A shower or t-storm;SE;14;77%;66%;5

Indianapolis, IN;85;69;88;68;Partly sunny;SSE;7;69%;23%;4

Jackson, MS;90;68;89;69;Partly sunny;ESE;9;66%;23%;5

Jacksonville, FL;87;77;86;78;A shower or t-storm;E;12;74%;80%;5

Juneau, AK;51;43;52;32;Clouds breaking;ENE;6;81%;44%;1

Kansas City, MO;67;65;83;69;A t-storm, warmer;S;11;75%;80%;2

Knoxville, TN;87;67;87;66;A t-storm in spots;E;4;71%;55%;4

Las Vegas, NV;73;57;77;55;Partly sunny, cool;N;8;23%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;87;68;86;67;Partly sunny;ESE;5;72%;42%;4

Little Rock, AR;87;68;88;70;Humid with some sun;ESE;7;68%;33%;5

Long Beach, CA;74;60;72;61;Low clouds, then sun;SE;6;69%;1%;5

Los Angeles, CA;76;59;71;59;Turning sunny;S;5;64%;1%;5

Louisville, KY;89;70;88;69;Partial sunshine;ESE;6;74%;43%;4

Madison, WI;53;51;77;66;A t-storm, warmer;S;8;79%;66%;1

Memphis, TN;89;70;89;74;Partial sunshine;ESE;10;62%;29%;5

Miami, FL;87;80;85;80;A shower or t-storm;E;15;75%;80%;4

Milwaukee, WI;59;57;80;67;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;81%;55%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;52;46;58;49;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;6;91%;89%;1

Mobile, AL;90;74;88;76;A shower or t-storm;ENE;10;73%;80%;4

Montgomery, AL;87;70;86;72;Humid with some sun;E;9;71%;35%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;50;39;47;45;Cloudy, damp, windy;SSW;29;71%;58%;1

Nashville, TN;90;68;88;70;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;66%;59%;4

New Orleans, LA;86;77;85;76;Humid with a t-storm;E;11;77%;85%;6

New York, NY;82;64;69;65;Not as warm;E;7;87%;57%;1

Newark, NJ;82;66;69;65;Not as warm;E;6;88%;57%;1

Norfolk, VA;84;70;83;71;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;80%;33%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;77;69;78;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;14;85%;86%;2

Olympia, WA;54;47;58;48;Spotty showers;N;3;90%;83%;1

Omaha, NE;54;53;72;54;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;10;83%;89%;1

Orlando, FL;89;77;88;77;A shower or t-storm;E;14;71%;82%;4

Philadelphia, PA;84;68;76;68;Not as warm;E;6;86%;42%;1

Phoenix, AZ;78;62;79;60;A shower or two;S;6;34%;55%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;84;66;87;67;Partly sunny;SSE;5;68%;34%;4

Portland, ME;65;50;57;53;Mainly cloudy;S;7;80%;19%;1

Portland, OR;56;52;60;54;Spotty showers;SSE;4;90%;85%;1

Providence, RI;77;58;64;56;Cloudy, damp, cooler;SE;7;81%;55%;1

Raleigh, NC;86;70;84;68;Partly sunny, humid;E;6;76%;31%;2

Reno, NV;60;37;65;41;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;3;38%;5%;5

Richmond, VA;87;69;84;68;Partly sunny;ESE;5;78%;30%;2

Roswell, NM;86;56;77;50;Partly sunny, breezy;S;13;42%;66%;5

Sacramento, CA;81;57;83;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;39%;2%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;57;42;57;38;Mostly cloudy, cool;ESE;9;60%;35%;2

San Antonio, TX;86;74;85;74;Some sun, a t-storm;ESE;8;77%;77%;3

San Diego, CA;73;61;73;61;Clouds to sun;SSW;7;71%;1%;5

San Francisco, CA;76;60;75;58;Sunny and nice;SW;7;53%;2%;4

Savannah, GA;87;72;86;72;A t-storm in spots;E;10;82%;75%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;51;57;51;Spotty showers;N;5;85%;84%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;48;46;54;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;8;91%;84%;1

Spokane, WA;59;39;60;41;Mostly cloudy;NNW;2;59%;68%;1

Springfield, IL;83;66;88;67;Partly sunny;S;11;67%;42%;3

St. Louis, MO;85;69;88;70;Partial sunshine;SSE;8;62%;26%;4

Tampa, FL;89;75;87;77;A shower or t-storm;E;9;75%;80%;4

Toledo, OH;67;60;86;68;A t-storm in spots;S;3;76%;57%;4

Tucson, AZ;72;56;73;53;A few showers;S;7;42%;60%;4

Tulsa, OK;79;72;83;70;Sunny intervals;SSE;10;76%;44%;3

Vero Beach, FL;87;77;87;77;A shower or t-storm;ESE;17;73%;89%;5

Washington, DC;88;70;85;70;Decreasing clouds;SE;5;76%;31%;2

Wichita, KS;68;65;76;63;Showers and t-storms;S;14;82%;92%;2

Wilmington, DE;80;70;77;69;Considerable clouds;E;7;86%;39%;1

