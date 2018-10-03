US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;66;59;67;52;Clearing;SE;6;78%;27%;2
Albuquerque, NM;80;62;82;59;Partly sunny;ENE;7;52%;28%;5
Anchorage, AK;56;45;57;45;Partly sunny;ENE;7;64%;55%;2
Asheville, NC;78;62;82;63;Clouds and sun;S;5;73%;36%;5
Atlanta, GA;86;66;88;67;Mostly sunny, humid;S;4;68%;33%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;76;71;80;65;Partly sunny;NW;7;70%;6%;4
Austin, TX;87;72;89;72;Areas of morning fog;S;4;69%;42%;5
Baltimore, MD;84;69;81;66;Periods of sun, warm;NE;3;64%;9%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;90;72;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;76%;56%;5
Billings, MT;73;44;51;31;Cooler;E;13;58%;44%;3
Birmingham, AL;88;70;90;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;64%;23%;5
Bismarck, ND;66;48;52;25;Windy with a shower;NW;23;68%;62%;1
Boise, ID;75;48;68;51;Clouds and sun;E;5;44%;31%;4
Boston, MA;64;62;69;58;Decreasing clouds;NW;8;82%;7%;2
Bridgeport, CT;75;64;75;57;Partly sunny;NNW;8;72%;6%;4
Buffalo, NY;70;55;69;64;Partly sunny;S;6;76%;29%;3
Burlington, VT;57;50;61;53;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;67%;25%;3
Caribou, ME;54;45;59;47;Decreasing clouds;N;7;76%;13%;1
Casper, WY;80;55;68;34;Showers around;ENE;20;45%;70%;3
Charleston, SC;85;70;87;69;Mostly sunny;SE;5;70%;27%;6
Charleston, WV;81;67;83;67;Clouds and sun;S;4;78%;30%;2
Charlotte, NC;85;66;87;68;Mostly sunny;S;5;67%;33%;5
Cheyenne, WY;74;54;75;38;Increasingly windy;ENE;20;44%;59%;5
Chicago, IL;63;61;84;57;Variable cloudiness;SW;13;71%;66%;2
Cleveland, OH;76;59;77;69;A t-storm in spots;S;8;63%;77%;4
Columbia, SC;87;68;88;68;Mostly sunny;S;4;67%;30%;5
Columbus, OH;82;63;82;68;A t-storm in spots;S;7;76%;53%;4
Concord, NH;55;50;68;48;Clearing and warmer;NW;5;77%;6%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;73;89;74;Humid with some sun;S;13;70%;4%;4
Denver, CO;77;57;82;45;Sun and some clouds;NNE;7;36%;51%;5
Des Moines, IA;60;59;85;44;A morning t-storm;W;21;72%;84%;1
Detroit, MI;71;52;75;66;Mainly cloudy, warm;SSW;7;82%;68%;2
Dodge City, KS;88;67;92;54;Sunny and hot;ENE;17;51%;57%;5
Duluth, MN;54;51;65;37;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;7;86%;75%;1
El Paso, TX;88;69;90;68;Sunshine and warm;SSW;7;43%;4%;6
Fairbanks, AK;63;29;54;34;Plenty of sun;NE;5;49%;9%;2
Fargo, ND;52;48;58;28;Rain;NW;22;94%;77%;1
Grand Junction, CO;63;58;73;57;Spotty showers;NE;6;72%;87%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;61;53;80;56;Warmer;SSW;11;81%;69%;2
Hartford, CT;73;62;74;56;Partly sunny, nice;N;7;74%;7%;4
Helena, MT;50;41;53;30;Clouds breaking;WNW;7;48%;23%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;76;Partly sunny;ENE;11;60%;32%;7
Houston, TX;88;75;89;75;Areas of morning fog;SE;6;80%;57%;4
Indianapolis, IN;81;67;85;71;Some sun;SSW;8;72%;66%;4
Jackson, MS;89;71;90;71;Mostly sunny;S;4;70%;14%;6
Jacksonville, FL;86;74;87;73;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;69%;47%;6
Juneau, AK;52;31;51;35;Partly sunny;E;5;60%;36%;2
Kansas City, MO;89;74;90;59;Windy;SSW;20;60%;63%;4
Knoxville, TN;80;65;84;66;Partly sunny;SSE;4;74%;36%;4
Las Vegas, NV;84;67;84;65;Showers around;SW;7;52%;93%;5
Lexington, KY;81;66;84;69;Clouds and sun;S;6;72%;34%;4
Little Rock, AR;88;70;89;71;Mostly sunny;S;7;72%;12%;5
Long Beach, CA;81;67;74;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;6;72%;80%;1
Los Angeles, CA;82;65;74;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;6;80%;80%;2
Louisville, KY;84;68;87;73;Clouds and sunshine;S;7;70%;39%;4
Madison, WI;59;55;80;45;A morning t-storm;WSW;17;80%;86%;1
Memphis, TN;90;72;90;74;Sunny intervals;S;8;69%;30%;5
Miami, FL;87;79;89;79;A t-storm in spots;ENE;11;61%;65%;7
Milwaukee, WI;62;58;80;50;A morning t-storm;SW;15;77%;84%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;54;53;74;39;Showers and t-storms;NW;15;78%;69%;1
Mobile, AL;90;75;89;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;76%;49%;6
Montgomery, AL;86;68;86;68;Mostly sunny;SE;5;71%;34%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;46;39;47;42;Mostly cloudy;S;25;89%;8%;3
Nashville, TN;82;67;87;69;Clouds and sun;S;6;70%;35%;4
New Orleans, LA;89;77;88;77;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;76%;65%;5
New York, NY;79;65;76;63;Partly sunny;NNE;7;68%;4%;4
Newark, NJ;80;65;77;59;Partly sunny;NNE;7;67%;6%;4
Norfolk, VA;84;69;86;68;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;6;69%;8%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;85;72;87;72;Partly sunny, breezy;S;17;73%;17%;4
Olympia, WA;60;35;60;38;Inc. clouds;NNE;4;64%;18%;3
Omaha, NE;70;66;90;44;Winds subsiding;NNW;20;60%;37%;3
Orlando, FL;88;76;90;75;A t-storm in spots;NE;11;67%;48%;6
Philadelphia, PA;83;68;80;62;Warm with some sun;NW;7;62%;7%;4
Phoenix, AZ;79;73;88;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;6;60%;82%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;78;61;76;68;Decreasing clouds;SSE;4;72%;9%;3
Portland, ME;55;52;67;55;Decreasing clouds;N;7;84%;7%;3
Portland, OR;68;43;66;45;Inc. clouds;NNW;5;62%;14%;4
Providence, RI;71;65;72;57;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;81%;27%;3
Raleigh, NC;84;65;86;67;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;5;71%;7%;5
Reno, NV;77;51;67;50;A passing shower;WSW;4;58%;80%;4
Richmond, VA;84;67;86;67;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;5;69%;27%;4
Roswell, NM;88;64;94;62;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;47%;7%;6
Sacramento, CA;82;64;78;63;Spotty showers;SW;6;67%;76%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;80;61;75;59;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;63%;84%;3
San Antonio, TX;88;74;89;72;Fog in the morning;SSE;7;70%;41%;6
San Diego, CA;75;66;75;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;7;73%;81%;4
San Francisco, CA;73;61;70;61;Spotty showers;WSW;7;84%;69%;2
Savannah, GA;85;69;87;68;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;70%;30%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;44;60;46;Inc. clouds;N;6;61%;19%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;56;55;80;34;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;21;65%;31%;4
Spokane, WA;67;34;59;40;Clouds and sun;NE;2;45%;5%;4
Springfield, IL;85;68;92;61;Partly sunny;SSW;15;63%;62%;4
St. Louis, MO;88;70;92;69;Partly sunny;SSW;9;59%;66%;5
Tampa, FL;91;73;90;73;A t-storm around;ENE;7;69%;64%;6
Toledo, OH;75;55;83;68;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;4;69%;66%;1
Tucson, AZ;88;68;89;66;Partial sunshine;WSW;6;50%;6%;6
Tulsa, OK;87;74;89;74;Sunshine, very warm;S;13;70%;30%;4
Vero Beach, FL;87;75;87;76;A t-storm in spots;ENE;13;69%;64%;7
Washington, DC;83;69;83;66;Partly sunny, humid;E;6;63%;26%;3
Wichita, KS;87;72;91;64;Partly sunny, windy;S;21;63%;76%;5
Wilmington, DE;82;68;80;62;Partly sunny, warm;NW;7;65%;6%;4
