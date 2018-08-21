US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;69;78;54;Brief a.m. showers;WNW;17;76%;77%;2
Albuquerque, NM;90;66;85;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;44%;72%;9
Anchorage, AK;61;53;64;52;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;75%;44%;3
Asheville, NC;79;66;78;58;Partly sunny, windy;NW;18;76%;51%;8
Atlanta, GA;84;69;85;65;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;69%;8%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;80;74;85;67;Showers and t-storms;WNW;11;73%;65%;7
Austin, TX;101;77;101;77;Mostly sunny;NNE;2;44%;27%;10
Baltimore, MD;84;74;89;66;A shower or two;NW;14;61%;58%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;92;73;93;71;Mostly sunny;NE;7;62%;3%;10
Billings, MT;66;51;82;60;Sunshine and warmer;SW;6;56%;38%;7
Birmingham, AL;86;69;86;66;Partly sunny;N;7;65%;6%;10
Bismarck, ND;77;50;82;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;53%;17%;6
Boise, ID;87;59;88;58;Hazy sun and smoky;E;6;33%;7%;7
Boston, MA;72;67;82;63;Showers and t-storms;WNW;9;76%;68%;3
Bridgeport, CT;76;71;83;61;Thundershower;NW;14;76%;60%;4
Buffalo, NY;78;67;72;58;A shower or two;WNW;17;74%;63%;2
Burlington, VT;81;67;76;55;Morning rain;NW;16;75%;79%;3
Caribou, ME;77;57;72;56;Showers and t-storms;S;11;82%;81%;2
Casper, WY;71;50;81;56;A t-storm around;SSW;8;58%;55%;8
Charleston, SC;90;77;90;74;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;72%;48%;10
Charleston, WV;84;69;78;56;Clouds and sun;NW;14;77%;53%;4
Charlotte, NC;87;71;88;64;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;67%;15%;9
Cheyenne, WY;63;53;68;55;A t-storm around;SSW;9;77%;48%;8
Chicago, IL;77;62;77;62;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;11;50%;3%;8
Cleveland, OH;81;65;71;62;Spotty showers;N;16;73%;64%;4
Columbia, SC;90;74;91;71;Mostly sunny;NW;6;62%;13%;9
Columbus, OH;80;64;72;52;Clouds breaking;NW;9;75%;15%;5
Concord, NH;72;64;79;56;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;87%;66%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;72;95;75;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;50%;2%;10
Denver, CO;74;57;76;58;A t-storm around;S;6;71%;53%;6
Des Moines, IA;77;56;79;57;Sunshine and nice;WSW;6;59%;12%;8
Detroit, MI;79;62;75;57;Decreasing clouds;W;14;60%;7%;7
Dodge City, KS;81;61;77;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;12;76%;80%;3
Duluth, MN;73;54;80;58;Mostly sunny;SW;8;57%;2%;6
El Paso, TX;95;74;95;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;36%;16%;11
Fairbanks, AK;64;48;59;46;A little a.m. rain;SSE;5;75%;89%;1
Fargo, ND;75;50;80;56;Mostly sunny;S;8;56%;6%;6
Grand Junction, CO;84;62;79;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNW;8;69%;74%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;77;59;76;57;Decreasing clouds;W;10;54%;0%;7
Hartford, CT;79;69;83;61;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;75%;64%;6
Helena, MT;69;45;83;53;Warmer;SSW;5;51%;24%;7
Honolulu, HI;89;78;90;78;Some sun, a shower;ENE;18;55%;80%;9
Houston, TX;98;78;99;76;Mostly sunny;S;6;55%;19%;10
Indianapolis, IN;80;64;76;56;Partial sunshine;NNW;9;60%;10%;8
Jackson, MS;90;68;88;68;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;66%;5%;10
Jacksonville, FL;90;75;90;74;A shower or t-storm;WSW;7;73%;80%;10
Juneau, AK;68;54;60;52;Showers, some heavy;SSE;7;88%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;83;64;79;64;Partly sunny;SSW;5;61%;35%;7
Knoxville, TN;80;69;81;60;Clouds and sun;N;5;77%;32%;5
Las Vegas, NV;102;79;100;78;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;24%;10%;9
Lexington, KY;80;66;78;54;Partly sunny;NNW;8;71%;19%;8
Little Rock, AR;84;67;87;65;Partly sunny;E;6;65%;28%;6
Long Beach, CA;83;70;83;68;Clouds to sun;WSW;7;62%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;84;70;85;69;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;57%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;82;68;80;57;Partly sunny;N;8;64%;11%;8
Madison, WI;76;52;75;53;Mostly sunny, nice;W;6;57%;4%;7
Memphis, TN;83;67;85;64;Partly sunny;NE;8;65%;9%;5
Miami, FL;90;79;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;70%;56%;11
Milwaukee, WI;76;58;77;60;Mostly sunny;W;11;54%;4%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;58;81;61;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;47%;3%;7
Mobile, AL;89;73;90;71;Mostly sunny;N;6;64%;27%;10
Montgomery, AL;85;69;84;66;Mostly sunny;N;5;70%;8%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;57;45;53;37;Showers and t-storms;WNW;31;99%;73%;3
Nashville, TN;81;68;83;60;Partly sunny;N;7;66%;16%;4
New Orleans, LA;91;77;92;77;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;61%;26%;10
New York, NY;80;72;84;65;A shower or t-storm;NW;14;74%;59%;4
Newark, NJ;78;72;84;64;Showers and t-storms;NW;15;73%;65%;5
Norfolk, VA;90;74;88;68;A shower or t-storm;NNW;8;73%;82%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;86;68;86;68;Partly sunny;ESE;7;68%;33%;7
Olympia, WA;89;52;87;52;Hazy sunshine;SW;5;47%;5%;6
Omaha, NE;75;55;78;59;Mostly sunny;SE;5;61%;34%;8
Orlando, FL;93;75;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;73%;64%;6
Philadelphia, PA;81;72;85;64;A shower or two;NW;15;70%;60%;6
Phoenix, AZ;100;82;100;83;Partly sunny;SE;6;43%;44%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;79;66;74;55;Thundershower;NW;17;78%;62%;4
Portland, ME;71;63;74;58;Showers and t-storms;W;8;89%;70%;2
Portland, OR;92;60;95;56;Dimmed sunshine;NNW;5;37%;5%;7
Providence, RI;75;67;83;62;Showers and t-storms;WNW;8;83%;69%;3
Raleigh, NC;84;72;87;65;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;74%;45%;8
Reno, NV;89;54;89;52;Hazy sunshine;W;6;23%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;84;73;86;64;A few showers;NW;7;70%;73%;7
Roswell, NM;95;69;95;67;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;12;38%;14%;10
Sacramento, CA;84;55;86;55;Hazy sun;S;6;55%;1%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;84;64;82;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;11;58%;72%;8
San Antonio, TX;101;75;100;74;Mostly sunny;SE;5;53%;10%;11
San Diego, CA;79;70;80;68;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;7;67%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;66;59;67;58;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;10;73%;6%;8
Savannah, GA;91;74;92;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;8;69%;70%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;87;61;85;56;Hazy sun and warm;SSW;5;46%;4%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;71;51;76;59;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;58%;14%;7
Spokane, WA;83;50;83;57;Hazy sunshine;S;3;35%;2%;6
Springfield, IL;80;61;79;56;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;8;61%;2%;8
St. Louis, MO;80;64;80;56;Partly sunny, nice;E;8;60%;3%;8
Tampa, FL;92;76;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;76%;63%;5
Toledo, OH;79;59;75;52;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;60%;7%;8
Tucson, AZ;96;75;95;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;53%;59%;10
Tulsa, OK;86;68;84;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;5;73%;61%;4
Vero Beach, FL;90;71;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;71%;63%;10
Washington, DC;80;73;86;64;A shower or two;NW;14;65%;58%;6
Wichita, KS;82;66;75;65;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;7;80%;87%;2
Wilmington, DE;80;72;84;63;A shower or two;WNW;15;75%;62%;6
_____
