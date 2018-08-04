US Forecast

US Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;83;64;89;67;Areas of morning fog;SSE;4;62%;2%;9

Albuquerque, NM;94;71;95;69;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;31%;35%;11

Anchorage, AK;73;60;70;61;Periods of rain;SE;10;72%;89%;1

Asheville, NC;82;65;85;66;Partly sunny;NW;5;70%;44%;10

Atlanta, GA;87;72;89;73;A t-storm around;W;4;70%;47%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;83;74;87;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;69%;5%;9

Austin, TX;96;77;98;76;Warm with some sun;SSE;6;54%;9%;11

Baltimore, MD;88;74;93;76;Areas of morning fog;SW;2;56%;13%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;85;73;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;76%;53%;10

Billings, MT;83;57;77;56;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;51%;44%;4

Birmingham, AL;89;72;90;73;Humid with some sun;SSE;5;66%;30%;11

Bismarck, ND;90;58;87;58;Partly sunny;NNE;8;47%;16%;8

Boise, ID;87;57;89;59;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;27%;0%;9

Boston, MA;80;70;88;73;Partly sunny;SSW;6;62%;3%;9

Bridgeport, CT;82;69;88;71;Areas of morning fog;SSW;6;62%;3%;9

Buffalo, NY;84;69;86;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;66%;22%;9

Burlington, VT;86;68;91;72;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;54%;6%;8

Caribou, ME;71;60;84;65;Warmer with some sun;SW;5;64%;27%;7

Casper, WY;90;53;80;48;A strong t-storm;NE;8;47%;78%;9

Charleston, SC;85;75;88;75;Partial sunshine;S;5;73%;55%;11

Charleston, WV;89;67;91;68;Clouds and sun;SE;3;63%;6%;10

Charlotte, NC;88;72;91;73;Partly sunny;S;4;68%;55%;9

Cheyenne, WY;86;58;77;55;A strong t-storm;ESE;9;58%;64%;9

Chicago, IL;96;75;92;76;Variable clouds, hot;SSW;11;53%;44%;8

Cleveland, OH;84;73;88;75;Sun and some clouds;S;8;62%;27%;9

Columbia, SC;89;73;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;4;71%;66%;10

Columbus, OH;88;69;89;69;Mostly sunny;S;6;67%;25%;9

Concord, NH;77;61;90;63;Fog in the morning;W;4;62%;2%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;77;98;76;Partly sunny;SSE;11;51%;4%;11

Denver, CO;94;60;85;59;A t-storm around;ENE;6;42%;53%;10

Des Moines, IA;92;72;95;73;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;49%;32%;9

Detroit, MI;89;71;93;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;8;59%;33%;9

Dodge City, KS;94;67;99;69;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;18;39%;30%;10

Duluth, MN;68;65;85;64;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;69%;67%;6

El Paso, TX;100;75;100;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;7;31%;2%;12

Fairbanks, AK;66;55;62;54;Periods of rain;WSW;6;85%;90%;1

Fargo, ND;85;63;86;59;Mostly sunny, humid;N;7;63%;30%;8

Grand Junction, CO;96;68;97;66;Partly sunny;WSW;13;25%;31%;10

Grand Rapids, MI;91;72;92;72;Sun and clouds, hot;SSW;11;63%;42%;9

Hartford, CT;82;68;92;71;Fog in the morning;S;5;58%;4%;9

Helena, MT;82;52;78;50;Partly sunny;SSE;6;45%;38%;7

Honolulu, HI;87;77;87;75;Mostly cloudy;ENE;17;59%;33%;9

Houston, TX;89;77;93;78;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;64%;51%;10

Indianapolis, IN;91;70;92;72;Sunshine, hot, humid;SSW;6;57%;18%;9

Jackson, MS;89;72;93;73;Sunny intervals;S;5;66%;30%;11

Jacksonville, FL;89;74;89;74;A passing shower;ESE;7;71%;57%;11

Juneau, AK;69;52;75;55;Cloudy and warm;SE;7;64%;14%;3

Kansas City, MO;94;76;98;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;13;43%;8%;10

Knoxville, TN;89;70;88;71;Partly sunny;SSW;4;73%;44%;10

Las Vegas, NV;110;82;108;80;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;10%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;89;70;90;71;Partly sunny;SSW;5;66%;30%;10

Little Rock, AR;92;71;91;73;Nice with sunshine;S;6;65%;28%;11

Long Beach, CA;85;68;88;68;Turning sunny;SSW;6;58%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;91;66;89;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;47%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;92;72;92;73;Humid with some sun;S;5;59%;25%;9

Madison, WI;88;71;89;70;Clouds and sun;SSE;9;64%;66%;9

Memphis, TN;91;75;90;75;A t-storm around;S;8;70%;49%;6

Miami, FL;89;81;89;80;A shower or two;ENE;10;66%;75%;12

Milwaukee, WI;94;74;92;74;Partly sunny and hot;SW;15;53%;66%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;70;85;68;A t-storm in spots;SW;9;74%;73%;6

Mobile, AL;88;76;91;75;Partly sunny;S;6;70%;14%;11

Montgomery, AL;87;72;89;72;Partly sunny, humid;SE;4;70%;29%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;58;49;62;55;Areas of morning fog;WNW;21;83%;0%;5

Nashville, TN;94;72;91;73;A t-storm in spots;S;5;66%;64%;10

New Orleans, LA;82;78;90;78;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;72%;55%;8

New York, NY;84;74;90;75;Fog in the morning;SSW;5;57%;2%;9

Newark, NJ;85;70;91;73;Fog in the morning;SW;5;56%;5%;9

Norfolk, VA;89;73;89;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;69%;13%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;92;73;95;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;53%;3%;11

Olympia, WA;81;56;86;55;Partly sunny;N;4;52%;3%;8

Omaha, NE;87;72;94;72;Warm with some sun;S;11;54%;69%;9

Orlando, FL;92;77;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;8;70%;56%;11

Philadelphia, PA;88;71;92;74;Fog in the morning;SW;5;57%;6%;9

Phoenix, AZ;111;89;110;88;Mostly sunny and hot;W;6;22%;0%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;87;68;90;71;Partly sunny;SSW;5;63%;13%;9

Portland, ME;75;64;82;67;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;72%;0%;8

Portland, OR;83;58;87;61;Some sun, pleasant;NNW;4;53%;3%;8

Providence, RI;78;68;90;70;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;62%;4%;9

Raleigh, NC;87;72;91;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;70%;46%;10

Reno, NV;89;53;88;54;Smoky with hazy sun;W;7;18%;0%;10

Richmond, VA;88;71;91;72;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;4;65%;10%;10

Roswell, NM;99;72;97;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;14;31%;4%;12

Sacramento, CA;95;57;93;57;Smoky with hazy sun;SSW;5;40%;1%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;91;67;89;62;Sunshine;SE;10;26%;2%;10

San Antonio, TX;96;75;96;75;Some sun;SE;8;55%;14%;11

San Diego, CA;81;67;83;68;Partly cloudy;WNW;7;59%;0%;10

San Francisco, CA;71;55;68;55;Clouds, then sun;W;13;65%;2%;9

Savannah, GA;89;74;90;75;Partly sunny;SSE;4;73%;31%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;59;85;61;Partly sunny;NNE;7;51%;3%;7

Sioux Falls, SD;83;64;81;65;A severe t-storm;E;8;77%;86%;5

Spokane, WA;84;56;89;57;Sunny and beautiful;S;2;30%;0%;8

Springfield, IL;89;71;93;73;Hot with some sun;S;10;63%;31%;9

St. Louis, MO;93;70;95;73;Partly sunny and hot;S;7;53%;15%;10

Tampa, FL;92;75;91;73;A p.m. thunderstorm;ENE;6;76%;62%;12

Toledo, OH;89;71;93;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;54%;33%;9

Tucson, AZ;106;81;107;80;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;7;27%;4%;11

Tulsa, OK;95;74;96;77;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;55%;3%;10

Vero Beach, FL;89;75;90;72;Partly sunny;ENE;10;71%;60%;11

Washington, DC;89;72;91;74;Fog in the morning;S;4;63%;16%;10

Wichita, KS;91;71;97;75;Sunny and breezy;SSE;13;51%;6%;10

Wilmington, DE;87;70;90;72;Fog in the morning;SSW;6;62%;5%;9

