US Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;58;83;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;3;55%;14%;9
Albuquerque, NM;93;68;90;64;Mostly sunny;E;12;41%;32%;12
Anchorage, AK;72;57;68;56;Spotty showers;WSW;6;76%;70%;3
Asheville, NC;82;66;82;67;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;6;76%;82%;9
Atlanta, GA;90;70;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;66%;73%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;83;69;79;71;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;70%;44%;5
Austin, TX;102;76;103;75;Variable cloudiness;SSE;4;48%;64%;10
Baltimore, MD;86;72;84;72;Heavy thunderstorms;ESE;4;71%;80%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;92;74;91;74;A heavy thunderstorm;S;5;76%;80%;9
Billings, MT;82;56;87;59;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;36%;2%;9
Birmingham, AL;91;69;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;55%;80%;9
Bismarck, ND;80;54;85;58;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;54%;1%;8
Boise, ID;98;66;100;71;Very hot;ENE;5;21%;0%;9
Boston, MA;84;67;84;68;Partly sunny;SSW;6;52%;4%;8
Bridgeport, CT;82;63;82;68;Mostly sunny;S;6;58%;27%;9
Buffalo, NY;78;62;81;67;Periods of sun;ESE;6;62%;66%;7
Burlington, VT;82;62;85;64;Mostly sunny;S;7;48%;43%;9
Caribou, ME;81;57;81;59;Partly sunny;WSW;8;52%;12%;8
Casper, WY;77;44;79;45;Sunny and pleasant;SE;4;45%;6%;10
Charleston, SC;84;76;86;77;A shower or t-storm;S;7;80%;81%;7
Charleston, WV;85;65;87;69;A shower or t-storm;SE;4;69%;68%;9
Charlotte, NC;89;70;86;72;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;73%;76%;5
Cheyenne, WY;72;48;72;48;Sunny and delightful;S;8;53%;8%;10
Chicago, IL;80;66;75;67;A passing shower;NNE;8;67%;66%;8
Cleveland, OH;78;67;78;69;Showers and t-storms;E;7;66%;84%;7
Columbia, SC;90;73;88;74;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;73%;73%;4
Columbus, OH;80;64;82;66;A shower or t-storm;ESE;6;70%;82%;6
Concord, NH;82;57;86;61;Partly sunny;WSW;5;52%;5%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;103;78;93;69;Thunderstorms;N;10;67%;88%;6
Denver, CO;82;56;75;55;A t-storm in spots;E;6;57%;42%;11
Des Moines, IA;80;60;80;60;Showers and t-storms;N;8;63%;82%;6
Detroit, MI;82;64;79;65;Partly sunny;NE;6;63%;70%;8
Dodge City, KS;83;60;79;55;A shower or t-storm;NNE;11;73%;55%;6
Duluth, MN;82;60;81;61;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;5;59%;11%;8
El Paso, TX;101;76;101;73;Partial sunshine;ENE;6;30%;44%;12
Fairbanks, AK;80;58;80;57;Clouds and sun, warm;WSW;4;49%;14%;4
Fargo, ND;79;57;82;60;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;64%;6%;8
Grand Junction, CO;97;64;97;63;Sunny and very warm;ENE;8;20%;0%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;80;59;81;61;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;6;66%;65%;7
Hartford, CT;83;62;85;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;53%;7%;9
Helena, MT;84;52;91;55;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;31%;1%;9
Honolulu, HI;89;78;89;79;Some sun, a shower;ENE;14;61%;55%;13
Houston, TX;98;77;97;78;Variable cloudiness;S;5;60%;37%;10
Indianapolis, IN;78;65;78;65;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;76%;86%;3
Jackson, MS;91;73;91;74;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;73%;80%;11
Jacksonville, FL;91;74;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;77%;66%;7
Juneau, AK;75;54;77;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;68%;18%;5
Kansas City, MO;80;67;80;64;Couple of t-storms;N;9;66%;70%;3
Knoxville, TN;88;68;89;69;Mostly cloudy;S;5;67%;66%;8
Las Vegas, NV;108;85;107;86;Partial sunshine;NW;5;27%;34%;11
Lexington, KY;84;65;86;67;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;64%;67%;8
Little Rock, AR;85;71;80;67;Thunderstorms;NNW;6;84%;75%;4
Long Beach, CA;90;69;84;69;Partly sunny;WSW;6;63%;13%;10
Los Angeles, CA;92;69;87;68;Partly sunny;SSW;6;57%;14%;10
Louisville, KY;86;68;86;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNE;6;63%;82%;5
Madison, WI;79;58;79;59;Showers and t-storms;NE;5;66%;70%;8
Memphis, TN;91;72;84;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;74%;87%;8
Miami, FL;83;78;85;80;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;79%;82%;4
Milwaukee, WI;80;63;78;65;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;7;62%;51%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;63;83;64;Mostly sunny;W;5;58%;31%;9
Mobile, AL;87;75;90;77;A shower or t-storm;S;6;71%;81%;11
Montgomery, AL;90;70;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;63%;80%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;54;45;57;48;Sun and some clouds;W;21;75%;8%;5
Nashville, TN;90;68;91;71;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;56%;74%;7
New Orleans, LA;90;77;90;78;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;70%;82%;7
New York, NY;83;68;84;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;55%;12%;9
Newark, NJ;84;66;84;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;53%;28%;9
Norfolk, VA;84;71;80;72;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;84%;85%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;91;71;83;63;Thunderstorms;NNE;7;82%;78%;3
Olympia, WA;94;55;89;53;Mostly sunny;SW;6;53%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;82;62;79;60;Clouds and sun;N;8;63%;36%;6
Orlando, FL;91;73;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;76%;81%;4
Philadelphia, PA;85;68;83;71;Partly sunny;SE;6;59%;59%;8
Phoenix, AZ;105;86;107;88;Mostly cloudy, warm;WSW;7;36%;40%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;82;64;83;67;Showers and t-storms;ESE;5;73%;87%;8
Portland, ME;80;61;79;63;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;60%;3%;9
Portland, OR;95;64;95;61;Mostly sunny;N;5;49%;3%;8
Providence, RI;84;63;85;66;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;6;54%;5%;9
Raleigh, NC;85;71;82;72;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;81%;76%;4
Reno, NV;98;64;100;65;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;5;20%;1%;11
Richmond, VA;85;70;81;71;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;82%;77%;4
Roswell, NM;101;73;93;68;Clouds and sunshine;NE;12;41%;69%;12
Sacramento, CA;98;62;98;60;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;42%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;96;67;96;68;Mostly sunny;E;8;18%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;102;76;102;77;Clouds and sun, hot;SSE;6;50%;14%;12
San Diego, CA;81;71;80;72;Partly sunny, humid;WNW;7;69%;12%;10
San Francisco, CA;66;55;67;55;Partly sunny;WSW;12;73%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;88;73;88;74;Showers and t-storms;S;5;81%;71%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;92;63;91;60;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;51%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;80;56;79;56;Partial sunshine;WNW;5;63%;28%;8
Spokane, WA;97;62;100;63;Very hot;SE;3;23%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;67;61;76;59;Cloudy, a t-storm;NE;7;86%;73%;3
St. Louis, MO;78;65;76;64;Showers and t-storms;NNE;6;81%;78%;3
Tampa, FL;91;75;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;81%;64%;4
Toledo, OH;82;62;80;65;Showers and t-storms;N;3;62%;84%;8
Tucson, AZ;96;76;100;78;Partly sunny;SE;7;48%;44%;11
Tulsa, OK;87;70;82;64;Thunderstorms;N;6;83%;74%;3
Vero Beach, FL;87;72;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;75%;66%;6
Washington, DC;86;71;83;71;Drenching t-storms;ESE;6;72%;80%;4
Wichita, KS;85;68;81;61;A morning t-storm;N;8;72%;68%;6
Wilmington, DE;84;67;83;70;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;7;71%;75%;8
