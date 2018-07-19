US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;55;86;60;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;46%;6%;10
Albuquerque, NM;98;71;97;71;Hot with some sun;NNW;7;31%;4%;12
Anchorage, AK;69;52;69;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;65%;18%;5
Asheville, NC;80;65;82;66;A t-storm around;SE;6;67%;64%;9
Atlanta, GA;87;71;87;72;A t-storm around;SE;6;72%;55%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;81;66;80;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;61%;27%;10
Austin, TX;104;77;105;77;Mostly sunny;S;6;44%;4%;11
Baltimore, MD;88;71;87;70;Mostly sunny;SE;5;51%;16%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;93;77;97;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;68%;29%;12
Billings, MT;90;61;94;64;Sunshine;SE;6;33%;7%;9
Birmingham, AL;86;73;91;73;Partly sunny;S;5;68%;44%;11
Bismarck, ND;86;61;80;57;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;8;59%;5%;9
Boise, ID;96;63;96;63;Sunny and hot;NNE;7;21%;0%;10
Boston, MA;79;63;83;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;50%;5%;10
Bridgeport, CT;82;62;83;63;Mostly sunny;SE;6;55%;8%;10
Buffalo, NY;80;65;88;70;Partly sunny;SSE;10;51%;32%;10
Burlington, VT;82;59;89;65;Mostly sunny;SE;8;41%;11%;9
Caribou, ME;80;57;88;60;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;47%;3%;9
Casper, WY;93;53;96;58;Sunny;ESE;8;28%;5%;10
Charleston, SC;81;73;84;74;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;86%;79%;4
Charleston, WV;89;68;83;67;Partly sunny;SSE;6;63%;58%;7
Charlotte, NC;90;70;89;69;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;59%;25%;11
Cheyenne, WY;92;57;91;63;Partly sunny;SSE;8;28%;26%;11
Chicago, IL;83;71;77;69;Showers and t-storms;W;11;80%;89%;3
Cleveland, OH;82;72;82;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;15;60%;74%;8
Columbia, SC;91;74;88;72;Showers and t-storms;E;5;71%;64%;6
Columbus, OH;84;68;80;67;A t-storm in spots;SE;10;75%;77%;6
Concord, NH;83;52;87;54;Mostly sunny;SE;4;49%;6%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;107;81;108;82;Mostly sunny;SSW;12;32%;4%;11
Denver, CO;98;66;96;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;24%;32%;11
Des Moines, IA;88;69;84;66;A t-storm in spots;NW;16;69%;40%;7
Detroit, MI;83;67;82;70;A p.m. t-storm;S;10;69%;82%;6
Dodge City, KS;104;67;102;68;Mostly sunny, warm;E;10;46%;28%;11
Duluth, MN;73;60;70;61;A passing shower;NNE;7;82%;73%;3
El Paso, TX;103;78;103;76;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;26%;3%;12
Fairbanks, AK;68;53;75;55;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;58%;9%;2
Fargo, ND;72;61;75;60;Mostly cloudy, humid;N;8;83%;52%;3
Grand Junction, CO;103;72;101;70;Partly sunny, warm;SE;9;18%;42%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;84;67;80;68;Showers and t-storms;S;10;79%;86%;3
Hartford, CT;83;60;86;60;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;52%;8%;10
Helena, MT;89;56;92;54;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;6;28%;1%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;76;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;14;56%;66%;13
Houston, TX;99;78;101;78;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;57%;6%;12
Indianapolis, IN;86;68;84;68;Severe thunderstorms;S;9;77%;83%;8
Jackson, MS;94;77;98;78;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;63%;24%;11
Jacksonville, FL;86;75;86;76;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;85%;81%;5
Juneau, AK;68;49;73;52;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;62%;3%;4
Kansas City, MO;95;75;92;69;Mostly sunny, humid;NW;8;51%;0%;11
Knoxville, TN;89;70;88;70;A t-storm around;S;5;68%;77%;11
Las Vegas, NV;104;84;105;85;Mostly sunny;SW;7;29%;8%;11
Lexington, KY;87;70;85;68;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;10;79%;90%;7
Little Rock, AR;98;77;102;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;57%;64%;11
Long Beach, CA;83;70;82;69;Partly cloudy;W;7;65%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;88;70;86;69;Mostly sunny;SW;6;57%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;88;72;87;71;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;75%;87%;9
Madison, WI;77;66;73;66;Rainy times;NNW;6;91%;83%;3
Memphis, TN;92;76;97;77;Couple of t-storms;S;10;60%;85%;11
Miami, FL;91;78;90;79;A shower or t-storm;SSE;7;70%;73%;9
Milwaukee, WI;79;69;76;65;Showery;N;14;80%;87%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;66;76;65;A shower or two;NNW;11;81%;67%;3
Mobile, AL;90;76;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;72%;52%;12
Montgomery, AL;87;72;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;78%;59%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;55;44;60;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;16;59%;8%;10
Nashville, TN;93;73;91;72;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;7;75%;90%;7
New Orleans, LA;92;79;95;80;A t-storm around;SW;7;67%;44%;12
New York, NY;82;67;84;67;Mostly sunny;SE;7;50%;6%;10
Newark, NJ;85;62;84;64;Mostly sunny;SE;6;51%;8%;10
Norfolk, VA;84;69;83;72;Partly sunny;E;9;64%;58%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;104;80;107;77;Partly sunny and hot;SW;14;35%;15%;11
Olympia, WA;73;47;77;46;Nice with sunshine;WNW;4;55%;6%;8
Omaha, NE;91;67;87;64;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;11;63%;0%;10
Orlando, FL;91;75;90;75;A t-storm in spots;SW;9;76%;50%;9
Philadelphia, PA;86;66;86;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;49%;16%;10
Phoenix, AZ;105;86;105;86;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;35%;26%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;86;66;85;67;Partly sunny;SSE;7;57%;57%;10
Portland, ME;77;57;78;59;Mostly sunny;S;7;58%;6%;9
Portland, OR;78;53;79;52;Sunny and nice;NNW;6;51%;5%;9
Providence, RI;83;60;85;59;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;50%;6%;10
Raleigh, NC;89;67;84;69;Partly sunny;ENE;7;70%;39%;8
Reno, NV;100;66;97;66;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;22%;2%;11
Richmond, VA;87;64;84;68;Mostly sunny;E;6;59%;33%;10
Roswell, NM;104;73;105;71;Mostly sunny;S;11;20%;4%;12
Sacramento, CA;97;63;94;65;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;46%;3%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;98;73;97;74;Mostly sunny;SE;10;27%;44%;11
San Antonio, TX;103;76;104;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;45%;4%;11
San Diego, CA;77;69;77;70;Partly cloudy;NW;7;71%;7%;11
San Francisco, CA;71;60;73;61;Low clouds breaking;WSW;12;73%;6%;10
Savannah, GA;87;75;86;74;Thunderstorms;SW;5;85%;79%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;55;76;55;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;52%;6%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;82;63;81;59;A shower in the a.m.;N;11;75%;56%;10
Spokane, WA;89;57;83;51;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;10;27%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;82;71;86;68;A t-storm in spots;WNW;14;76%;48%;7
St. Louis, MO;87;73;94;70;A strong t-storm;N;8;60%;46%;11
Tampa, FL;86;77;87;77;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;84%;85%;6
Toledo, OH;84;65;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;62%;86%;6
Tucson, AZ;99;75;100;77;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;44%;34%;12
Tulsa, OK;101;76;107;77;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;9;47%;27%;11
Vero Beach, FL;93;75;93;72;Showers around;S;9;65%;77%;11
Washington, DC;88;67;86;70;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;19%;10
Wichita, KS;101;74;101;72;Lots of sun, warm;NE;7;52%;29%;11
Wilmington, DE;86;65;84;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;57%;17%;10
