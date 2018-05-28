US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;67;54;78;62;Warmer with clearing;SSE;7;65%;21%;5

Albuquerque, NM;88;56;87;57;Warm with sunshine;NNW;9;12%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;62;49;60;48;Partly sunny;SSW;7;65%;58%;4

Asheville, NC;79;64;73;65;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;5;81%;87%;3

Atlanta, GA;83;69;81;71;Thunderstorms;SE;7;81%;88%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;72;58;67;64;Decreasing clouds;S;7;91%;28%;4

Austin, TX;98;74;98;74;Partly sunny;SE;2;47%;0%;12

Baltimore, MD;84;65;77;70;Not as warm;ESE;2;75%;29%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;88;70;91;70;A shower;W;8;63%;63%;9

Billings, MT;76;56;64;54;Spotty showers;W;8;77%;91%;2

Birmingham, AL;85;68;80;70;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;82%;88%;3

Bismarck, ND;83;63;79;61;A thunderstorm;E;11;67%;81%;4

Boise, ID;79;55;81;52;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;44%;13%;10

Boston, MA;56;50;64;60;Low clouds may break;SSW;6;82%;27%;2

Bridgeport, CT;63;53;70;60;Warmer with clearing;SSW;6;75%;21%;3

Buffalo, NY;81;64;77;63;Periods of sun;SW;8;72%;13%;10

Burlington, VT;70;54;77;62;A t-storm in spots;S;11;56%;76%;5

Caribou, ME;67;44;68;56;Showers around;SSW;12;49%;97%;3

Casper, WY;77;50;67;46;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;78%;83%;5

Charleston, SC;81;74;82;75;Thunderstorms;S;8;84%;80%;4

Charleston, WV;85;66;87;66;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;74%;61%;9

Charlotte, NC;85;69;76;70;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;6;84%;86%;3

Cheyenne, WY;75;50;65;45;A p.m. t-storm;NW;9;89%;79%;9

Chicago, IL;92;71;90;66;Partly sunny;ESE;6;49%;4%;10

Cleveland, OH;79;69;82;68;Partly sunny;SE;6;65%;8%;10

Columbia, SC;85;71;83;73;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;82%;84%;3

Columbus, OH;89;67;92;69;Clouds and sun, hot;NE;4;57%;6%;11

Concord, NH;59;47;71;56;Warmer with clearing;S;4;69%;69%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;73;95;73;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;8;56%;1%;12

Denver, CO;87;54;73;51;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;47%;80%;7

Des Moines, IA;99;72;97;70;Mostly sunny;SE;6;48%;7%;10

Detroit, MI;89;66;93;68;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;5;53%;15%;10

Dodge City, KS;98;69;91;66;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;22;54%;88%;11

Duluth, MN;92;51;69;48;A t-storm in spots;ENE;9;78%;55%;9

El Paso, TX;97;67;97;67;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;10;9%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;63;40;65;39;Partly sunny;ENE;6;31%;0%;5

Fargo, ND;95;65;87;68;Some sun, a t-storm;E;11;58%;81%;9

Grand Junction, CO;84;52;79;53;Mostly sunny;E;9;21%;40%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;90;65;93;68;Partly sunny and hot;NW;5;54%;8%;10

Hartford, CT;65;52;75;60;Warmer;S;6;71%;16%;7

Helena, MT;80;52;75;51;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;57%;28%;6

Honolulu, HI;84;73;84;74;A shower in the p.m.;NE;6;62%;69%;10

Houston, TX;91;73;92;73;Partly sunny and hot;NE;6;63%;27%;12

Indianapolis, IN;93;69;94;71;Sun and clouds;ENE;6;50%;7%;11

Jackson, MS;87;69;86;68;A shower or t-storm;NNE;11;73%;83%;10

Jacksonville, FL;78;75;85;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;17;87%;89%;4

Juneau, AK;52;42;51;41;Rain tapering off;E;14;81%;90%;1

Kansas City, MO;95;72;93;72;Mostly sunny;SE;5;53%;12%;11

Knoxville, TN;84;69;81;68;A shower or t-storm;ENE;6;75%;81%;5

Las Vegas, NV;87;69;94;73;Sunshine;NNW;7;20%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;86;69;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;71%;67%;10

Little Rock, AR;88;69;89;69;Partly sunny;NE;7;63%;17%;11

Long Beach, CA;72;60;74;61;Partly cloudy;SSE;6;65%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;74;53;75;60;Partly cloudy;S;6;63%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;89;71;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;61%;66%;9

Madison, WI;94;67;95;67;Mostly sunny;S;5;50%;21%;10

Memphis, TN;89;72;87;71;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;74%;68%;10

Miami, FL;81;77;83;77;Heavy thunderstorms;SE;18;81%;91%;3

Milwaukee, WI;95;69;90;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;49%;12%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;94;73;99;73;Sun and clouds;SE;6;44%;44%;9

Mobile, AL;86;73;81;72;Tropical storm;ESE;32;83%;92%;3

Montgomery, AL;85;69;79;69;Tropical storm;SE;17;87%;94%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;47;35;52;41;Windy;WSW;30;84%;68%;4

Nashville, TN;89;70;84;69;A shower or t-storm;NE;6;74%;66%;5

New Orleans, LA;89;76;89;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;15;68%;86%;6

New York, NY;66;57;71;65;Decreasing clouds;SSE;5;72%;30%;4

Newark, NJ;66;56;74;65;Clearing and warmer;S;5;73%;30%;4

Norfolk, VA;88;72;80;71;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;7;76%;87%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;92;68;91;69;Sunshine and warm;SSE;8;60%;7%;11

Olympia, WA;78;48;67;41;Not as warm;WSW;5;63%;22%;5

Omaha, NE;101;69;96;70;Partial sunshine;SSE;7;46%;26%;9

Orlando, FL;83;74;86;74;Showers and t-storms;SSE;18;87%;89%;4

Philadelphia, PA;71;58;74;66;Decreasing clouds;S;5;78%;30%;4

Phoenix, AZ;93;73;98;76;Sunny and seasonable;WSW;7;14%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;84;66;90;68;A t-storm in spots;NE;3;59%;42%;10

Portland, ME;55;49;58;53;Misty in the morning;SSW;6;85%;84%;2

Portland, OR;77;51;71;45;Turning sunny;NNW;6;61%;9%;8

Providence, RI;58;51;68;59;Damp in the morning;SSW;6;78%;48%;3

Raleigh, NC;86;69;75;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;6;90%;89%;2

Reno, NV;72;49;79;54;Warmer with sunshine;WNW;6;32%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;87;69;82;68;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;70%;85%;5

Roswell, NM;102;60;100;63;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;9;11%;6%;12

Sacramento, CA;90;56;93;60;Hot with sunshine;SW;6;43%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;67;51;73;56;A shower or t-storm;ESE;7;57%;66%;9

San Antonio, TX;100;72;100;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;6;51%;0%;12

San Diego, CA;68;60;70;60;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;66%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;68;54;72;55;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;9;66%;0%;11

Savannah, GA;80;74;85;75;Showers and t-storms;S;10;86%;83%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;52;65;49;Not as warm;NE;6;65%;21%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;95;66;93;66;Clouds and sun;SE;7;47%;28%;10

Spokane, WA;78;53;82;52;Sunny and very warm;SSW;8;38%;3%;9

Springfield, IL;97;71;97;69;Partly sunny;E;5;49%;1%;11

St. Louis, MO;93;71;93;70;Sunny intervals;E;6;52%;7%;11

Tampa, FL;83;75;85;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;17;84%;87%;3

Toledo, OH;91;67;94;68;Partly sunny;SW;2;49%;29%;10

Tucson, AZ;94;63;97;66;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;12%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;94;69;93;71;Lots of sun, warm;ESE;5;58%;5%;11

Vero Beach, FL;81;73;84;71;Heavy thunderstorms;S;18;84%;90%;3

Washington, DC;87;68;79;69;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;82%;47%;4

Wichita, KS;93;68;91;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;9;55%;27%;11

Wilmington, DE;74;60;74;66;Clearing;S;6;83%;30%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather