US Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;73;54;56;43;Rain and drizzle;NNW;6;78%;75%;2

Albuquerque, NM;79;56;85;59;Partly sunny;SSE;7;13%;1%;11

Anchorage, AK;49;40;48;34;A shower or two;ESE;9;63%;76%;3

Asheville, NC;76;57;70;52;Partly sunny;WNW;12;52%;35%;11

Atlanta, GA;81;59;79;58;Decreasing clouds;NNW;10;49%;6%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;67;54;61;55;Couple of t-storms;NNW;8;85%;77%;2

Austin, TX;83;60;87;61;Sunny;E;1;47%;0%;11

Baltimore, MD;73;58;71;57;Couple of t-storms;N;3;70%;77%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;78;61;86;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNE;6;54%;0%;11

Billings, MT;78;52;80;55;Partly sunny;SSW;8;45%;34%;7

Birmingham, AL;78;57;81;60;Mostly sunny;NW;7;51%;8%;11

Bismarck, ND;78;42;77;50;Partly sunny;SSE;7;43%;6%;8

Boise, ID;83;57;83;52;Partly sunny;NNW;9;39%;32%;7

Boston, MA;76;58;63;51;Spotty showers;NNE;7;67%;79%;3

Bridgeport, CT;71;54;59;50;A shower or two;N;7;74%;73%;2

Buffalo, NY;69;51;63;39;A shower in the p.m.;NE;6;67%;83%;7

Burlington, VT;74;51;59;41;Showers around;NNW;7;68%;72%;4

Caribou, ME;62;43;60;36;Partly sunny;N;6;44%;66%;7

Casper, WY;73;41;76;45;Decreasing clouds;SSE;6;41%;31%;6

Charleston, SC;80;68;83;62;Mostly cloudy, humid;WSW;7;65%;22%;9

Charleston, WV;70;56;71;52;Rain in the morning;SSE;7;67%;84%;2

Charlotte, NC;84;64;81;56;Clouds and sunshine;W;8;49%;18%;10

Cheyenne, WY;69;42;69;45;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;49%;50%;7

Chicago, IL;80;53;61;46;Cooler with a shower;N;14;71%;58%;3

Cleveland, OH;71;52;66;46;A p.m. t-storm;N;6;64%;85%;9

Columbia, SC;87;66;87;58;Some sun, pleasant;NNW;9;49%;17%;11

Columbus, OH;73;54;76;49;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;59%;84%;8

Concord, NH;73;52;65;45;Rain and drizzle;SSW;4;61%;80%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;59;88;63;Sunny;SSW;6;42%;1%;11

Denver, CO;76;49;76;52;Clouds and sun, nice;S;7;38%;16%;7

Des Moines, IA;85;58;75;50;Partial sunshine;N;12;51%;11%;9

Detroit, MI;77;52;71;41;A shower or two;N;7;56%;67%;9

Dodge City, KS;86;50;86;55;Partly sunny, warm;E;9;34%;3%;10

Duluth, MN;64;37;57;36;Partly sunny;SE;6;60%;1%;7

El Paso, TX;86;60;91;64;Sunny and very warm;SE;6;17%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;51;32;52;31;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;41%;59%;4

Fargo, ND;79;41;72;46;Partly sunny;S;7;46%;1%;7

Grand Junction, CO;78;53;82;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;ESE;8;21%;1%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;78;51;65;40;Brief showers;ENE;9;61%;68%;3

Hartford, CT;75;56;62;51;A few showers;N;6;68%;77%;2

Helena, MT;72;48;77;50;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;52%;73%;7

Honolulu, HI;84;70;82;68;Partly sunny;NE;16;59%;73%;11

Houston, TX;83;65;88;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;51%;0%;11

Indianapolis, IN;76;55;79;48;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;8;57%;85%;8

Jackson, MS;76;59;83;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;N;5;59%;1%;11

Jacksonville, FL;84;68;87;68;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;63%;22%;10

Juneau, AK;51;44;57;42;Milder, morning rain;NNE;6;75%;72%;2

Kansas City, MO;85;61;83;54;A passing shower;NNE;8;41%;57%;7

Knoxville, TN;77;56;76;56;Showers around;W;6;54%;83%;9

Las Vegas, NV;93;70;98;71;Unseasonably hot;W;10;9%;0%;10

Lexington, KY;67;54;77;53;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;66%;80%;10

Little Rock, AR;80;57;86;59;Sunny and warmer;E;6;48%;57%;10

Long Beach, CA;88;60;79;58;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;51%;1%;11

Los Angeles, CA;88;61;81;58;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;48%;2%;11

Louisville, KY;67;56;80;55;A p.m. t-storm;NW;7;58%;85%;10

Madison, WI;79;51;66;38;Cooler;E;9;60%;25%;7

Memphis, TN;75;57;84;61;Warmer with sunshine;NW;5;54%;73%;10

Miami, FL;84;76;86;74;Variable cloudiness;S;11;68%;68%;8

Milwaukee, WI;81;46;58;42;Cooler;NNE;14;55%;25%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;52;75;54;Nice with sunshine;S;9;38%;0%;8

Mobile, AL;81;62;85;60;Mostly sunny, nice;N;8;56%;2%;11

Montgomery, AL;78;58;78;57;Mostly sunny;N;7;61%;6%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;41;33;40;22;Showers around;NW;26;94%;72%;2

Nashville, TN;68;53;81;58;Warmer with sunshine;WSW;6;54%;67%;10

New Orleans, LA;80;66;85;66;Mostly sunny;N;7;55%;0%;11

New York, NY;74;58;63;52;Brief showers;NNE;8;64%;76%;2

Newark, NJ;76;57;61;52;A shower or two;N;8;68%;77%;2

Norfolk, VA;76;65;78;59;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;75%;74%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;82;58;89;61;Warm with sunshine;SE;10;43%;42%;10

Olympia, WA;69;49;69;47;Partly sunny;SW;6;64%;53%;4

Omaha, NE;86;56;79;49;Partly sunny;ENE;13;49%;2%;9

Orlando, FL;86;71;88;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;71%;57%;6

Philadelphia, PA;73;57;65;53;A few showers;N;7;69%;83%;2

Phoenix, AZ;103;77;105;79;Partly sunny;W;7;11%;2%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;74;52;63;48;Rain and drizzle;S;6;75%;64%;2

Portland, ME;69;53;60;47;Showers around;ENE;7;69%;83%;3

Portland, OR;75;57;70;52;Clouds and sun, nice;NNW;6;69%;38%;4

Providence, RI;75;54;62;50;Cooler with showers;NNE;6;66%;79%;2

Raleigh, NC;85;64;82;55;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;70%;53%;5

Reno, NV;79;52;77;47;Mostly sunny;W;11;25%;0%;10

Richmond, VA;75;58;75;55;Showers and t-storms;NNW;5;75%;84%;2

Roswell, NM;86;53;92;57;Mostly sunny, warm;S;10;15%;3%;11

Sacramento, CA;80;48;79;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;51%;2%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;82;59;88;60;Partly sunny;SSE;15;19%;2%;7

San Antonio, TX;84;59;88;59;Sunshine;ESE;5;48%;0%;11

San Diego, CA;77;58;73;56;Partly cloudy;W;8;64%;1%;10

San Francisco, CA;63;51;63;51;Partly sunny;W;12;68%;1%;9

Savannah, GA;82;65;86;62;Mostly cloudy, humid;SW;7;67%;16%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;54;72;53;Periods of sun;SSW;7;61%;55%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;83;50;76;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;44%;8%;8

Spokane, WA;71;52;78;53;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;4;47%;73%;6

Springfield, IL;84;58;79;50;A shower or t-storm;NNE;11;50%;62%;6

St. Louis, MO;81;57;81;50;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;9;50%;62%;8

Tampa, FL;87;71;84;69;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;74%;45%;6

Toledo, OH;77;52;74;45;Showers;NNE;4;55%;89%;6

Tucson, AZ;99;70;103;71;Very hot;SW;7;12%;2%;11

Tulsa, OK;83;57;88;58;Mostly sunny;N;8;45%;23%;10

Vero Beach, FL;83;71;88;70;A t-storm in spots;S;10;68%;67%;6

Washington, DC;72;57;71;56;Couple of t-storms;NNW;6;74%;77%;2

Wichita, KS;85;56;88;57;Partly sunny, warm;NE;9;40%;4%;10

Wilmington, DE;72;55;65;54;Couple of t-storms;N;7;71%;78%;2

