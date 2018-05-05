US Forecast

US Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;83;50;72;54;Mostly sunny, nice;S;11;44%;6%;8

Albuquerque, NM;73;50;79;55;Sunny and delightful;SE;4;21%;0%;11

Anchorage, AK;48;40;50;40;Cloudy and chilly;SE;16;51%;66%;1

Asheville, NC;83;61;75;55;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;64%;73%;7

Atlanta, GA;85;62;82;60;Sun and clouds;SW;5;57%;38%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;82;61;66;53;Cooler;SSW;8;53%;81%;4

Austin, TX;74;62;83;60;Warmer;N;4;60%;0%;10

Baltimore, MD;90;63;74;58;A few showers;N;2;46%;91%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;85;69;80;62;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;72%;46%;5

Billings, MT;77;53;76;51;Partly sunny;N;11;37%;31%;6

Birmingham, AL;86;65;79;58;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;64%;52%;4

Bismarck, ND;80;47;76;41;Mostly sunny;NE;9;45%;46%;8

Boise, ID;82;56;82;59;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;38%;64%;7

Boston, MA;81;56;74;57;Mostly sunny;SW;14;36%;26%;8

Bridgeport, CT;78;55;71;54;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;44%;30%;9

Buffalo, NY;77;47;63;50;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;13;64%;8%;8

Burlington, VT;78;49;72;51;Mostly sunny;S;12;41%;7%;8

Caribou, ME;56;48;61;40;Mostly cloudy;W;20;47%;16%;5

Casper, WY;71;40;72;40;Partly sunny;ENE;11;36%;48%;8

Charleston, SC;80;62;81;67;Clouds and sun;E;7;62%;70%;11

Charleston, WV;83;59;68;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;4;79%;94%;2

Charlotte, NC;86;64;82;63;Partly sunny;ENE;5;59%;44%;10

Cheyenne, WY;66;43;70;44;Partly sunny;NNE;9;34%;18%;10

Chicago, IL;72;56;78;57;Sunny and pleasant;SW;8;42%;33%;9

Cleveland, OH;81;52;69;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;7;55%;8%;9

Columbia, SC;89;63;87;64;Partial sunshine;SSE;6;54%;24%;11

Columbus, OH;81;52;74;53;Some sun;SSE;5;53%;31%;8

Concord, NH;82;52;74;52;Sunshine and breezy;WSW;15;38%;10%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;58;82;58;Warmer;ENE;10;51%;0%;11

Denver, CO;69;46;76;47;Sunshine and nice;S;6;28%;8%;10

Des Moines, IA;78;53;83;57;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;9;39%;60%;9

Detroit, MI;73;51;77;53;Sun, some clouds;SSW;7;49%;15%;9

Dodge City, KS;79;48;86;52;Sunny and very warm;S;8;33%;3%;10

Duluth, MN;75;40;61;36;A shower in the p.m.;NE;6;56%;63%;6

El Paso, TX;82;58;87;60;Sunny and beautiful;ESE;6;18%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;51;32;52;28;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;33%;36%;2

Fargo, ND;73;47;73;39;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;47%;27%;7

Grand Junction, CO;72;47;77;52;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;29%;0%;10

Grand Rapids, MI;66;49;76;50;Sunny and warmer;SW;8;53%;32%;8

Hartford, CT;82;55;75;56;Partly sunny, nice;S;9;40%;58%;9

Helena, MT;77;50;72;48;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;45%;64%;5

Honolulu, HI;83;72;83;71;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;8;66%;66%;8

Houston, TX;82;68;83;66;Clouds breaking;N;8;62%;54%;6

Indianapolis, IN;75;53;77;55;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;49%;12%;8

Jackson, MS;83;66;76;59;A t-storm in spots;N;5;80%;47%;3

Jacksonville, FL;85;62;83;67;Partly sunny;NE;8;65%;38%;11

Juneau, AK;48;45;51;44;Breezy with rain;ESE;20;86%;91%;1

Kansas City, MO;81;55;84;61;Sunny and very warm;SSE;4;39%;21%;9

Knoxville, TN;82;65;76;56;Not as warm;NE;5;71%;86%;3

Las Vegas, NV;87;66;93;70;Partly sunny, warm;N;6;13%;0%;10

Lexington, KY;75;61;68;54;Rain, not as warm;NE;6;80%;94%;2

Little Rock, AR;77;60;80;57;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;57%;40%;7

Long Beach, CA;91;60;87;59;Increasing clouds;W;7;39%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;90;63;88;61;Increasing clouds;S;6;33%;2%;11

Louisville, KY;81;63;72;57;Spotty showers;SSE;6;63%;83%;3

Madison, WI;72;49;79;52;Partly sunny;SW;7;44%;67%;8

Memphis, TN;82;64;76;59;Showers and t-storms;ENE;6;74%;65%;4

Miami, FL;83;75;84;76;A shower in the a.m.;SE;12;70%;74%;12

Milwaukee, WI;76;53;76;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;39%;43%;8

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;54;82;49;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;40%;66%;8

Mobile, AL;80;65;82;64;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;70%;36%;7

Montgomery, AL;83;63;79;59;Partly sunny;WSW;5;66%;34%;7

Mt. Washington, NH;50;32;40;33;Very windy, cooler;WNW;45;76%;6%;6

Nashville, TN;78;64;69;54;Rain, then a shower;N;6;79%;81%;2

New Orleans, LA;85;69;82;67;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;69%;47%;5

New York, NY;82;60;74;58;Not as warm;SSW;10;36%;67%;6

Newark, NJ;85;59;75;57;Not as warm;SW;10;37%;69%;6

Norfolk, VA;87;66;78;64;Not as warm;ESE;7;59%;52%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;73;54;83;57;Sunny and warmer;S;6;45%;0%;10

Olympia, WA;63;44;69;48;Partly sunny;NNE;7;60%;30%;5

Omaha, NE;80;51;85;55;Sunshine and warm;SSW;10;40%;55%;9

Orlando, FL;87;67;87;72;A shower or two;E;12;66%;69%;6

Philadelphia, PA;90;62;73;56;Cooler;SW;8;38%;87%;4

Phoenix, AZ;94;72;101;78;Sunshine and hot;ENE;7;11%;0%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;80;51;74;53;Inc. clouds;SE;4;50%;63%;8

Portland, ME;63;51;69;52;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;14;44%;6%;8

Portland, OR;69;52;74;55;Clouds and sun, warm;NNW;6;61%;36%;5

Providence, RI;80;56;75;54;Sunny intervals;SSW;11;42%;56%;9

Raleigh, NC;87;63;84;63;Partial sunshine;E;5;58%;35%;9

Reno, NV;80;52;79;52;Mostly cloudy, warm;W;6;28%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;89;66;72;57;Showers/thunderstorm;ENE;6;63%;71%;3

Roswell, NM;81;50;86;53;Plenty of sun;S;6;22%;2%;11

Sacramento, CA;84;52;80;48;Rather cloudy;SSW;5;55%;2%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;77;53;83;59;Partly sunny, warm;SE;9;26%;0%;10

San Antonio, TX;75;63;84;58;Warmer;NE;7;53%;1%;10

San Diego, CA;78;58;77;58;Mostly sunny;NW;9;53%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;65;51;61;52;Mostly cloudy;W;9;76%;3%;8

Savannah, GA;82;59;82;64;Sun and some clouds;ESE;6;64%;22%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;50;69;54;Sun and clouds;N;10;60%;40%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;78;49;83;50;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;43%;64%;8

Spokane, WA;75;49;73;52;Partly sunny;E;3;46%;29%;5

Springfield, IL;76;54;83;56;Mostly sunny;S;4;42%;17%;9

St. Louis, MO;76;55;81;57;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;47%;9%;9

Tampa, FL;89;63;88;70;A shower in the p.m.;NE;7;68%;66%;10

Toledo, OH;76;52;77;52;Sun, some clouds;NW;5;47%;20%;9

Tucson, AZ;91;64;99;70;Sunshine, summerlike;E;7;11%;0%;11

Tulsa, OK;74;53;83;57;Sunny and warmer;SSW;5;49%;1%;10

Vero Beach, FL;83;73;84;72;A shower or two;SSE;14;72%;70%;5

Washington, DC;92;65;72;56;A few showers;S;5;53%;88%;3

Wichita, KS;78;52;85;56;Sunny and very warm;S;7;39%;5%;10

Wilmington, DE;90;62;71;56;Cooler;SSW;8;43%;87%;4

