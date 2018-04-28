US Forecast
Published 4:31 pm, Saturday, April 28, 2018
US Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;68;43;50;39;Cooler;W;11;68%;72%;4
Albuquerque, NM;79;53;82;52;Mostly sunny;S;11;26%;0%;11
Anchorage, AK;47;40;48;41;A few showers;SE;12;60%;82%;1
Asheville, NC;71;40;61;35;Sunny and cooler;NW;12;41%;2%;10
Atlanta, GA;76;48;70;45;Sunny and delightful;NNW;7;39%;0%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;64;47;56;42;Partly sunny, cooler;W;16;51%;17%;8
Austin, TX;85;58;83;63;Partly sunny;SSE;6;49%;8%;11
Baltimore, MD;74;45;59;45;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;16;41%;8%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;81;55;84;55;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;54%;6%;11
Billings, MT;83;54;69;43;A t-storm, cooler;WNW;10;49%;88%;5
Birmingham, AL;79;48;71;45;Sunny and nice;NNE;7;41%;0%;10
Bismarck, ND;67;47;78;52;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;18;50%;68%;7
Boise, ID;68;44;59;40;A little rain;NNW;8;60%;84%;2
Boston, MA;70;48;58;42;Partly sunny, cooler;WSW;7;69%;65%;5
Bridgeport, CT;63;47;57;39;Cooler;W;10;57%;42%;4
Buffalo, NY;45;34;48;34;Rain and snow shower;W;15;58%;56%;4
Burlington, VT;64;45;51;41;Spotty showers;WSW;8;72%;90%;3
Caribou, ME;58;43;65;43;Showers around;E;7;57%;87%;2
Casper, WY;79;45;75;41;Increasingly windy;NE;20;28%;62%;9
Charleston, SC;80;59;72;49;Sunny and pleasant;N;10;40%;2%;10
Charleston, WV;69;37;61;35;Partly sunny;WNW;8;42%;11%;9
Charlotte, NC;78;47;68;42;Not as warm;NNW;9;34%;0%;10
Cheyenne, WY;71;43;74;41;Warm with some sun;W;12;27%;29%;9
Chicago, IL;45;36;56;44;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;43%;0%;8
Cleveland, OH;43;36;47;40;Partly sunny, chilly;W;14;55%;0%;8
Columbia, SC;82;53;72;45;Sunny and pleasant;NW;8;34%;1%;10
Columbus, OH;49;33;56;34;Mostly sunny;W;8;43%;0%;9
Concord, NH;70;46;55;37;Spotty showers;WNW;5;72%;71%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;61;84;62;Partial sunshine;SSE;12;45%;4%;10
Denver, CO;77;52;80;50;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;9;25%;8%;9
Des Moines, IA;62;40;71;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;35%;25%;8
Detroit, MI;50;32;57;36;Mostly sunny;W;9;36%;0%;8
Dodge City, KS;78;52;82;58;Windy with some sun;S;25;41%;36%;10
Duluth, MN;47;28;61;47;Plenty of sunshine;S;9;48%;56%;7
El Paso, TX;87;61;89;64;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;9;19%;2%;11
Fairbanks, AK;49;36;53;37;A shower or two;SW;8;48%;81%;2
Fargo, ND;60;42;73;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;22;48%;58%;7
Grand Junction, CO;80;54;79;53;Partly sunny, breezy;S;17;20%;5%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;54;27;57;35;Plenty of sun;SW;8;38%;0%;8
Hartford, CT;72;48;58;40;Cooler with some sun;W;8;57%;44%;5
Helena, MT;79;43;61;37;Cooler with rain;NW;9;51%;92%;3
Honolulu, HI;79;65;80;66;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;4;49%;34%;12
Houston, TX;84;60;83;62;Partial sunshine;SSE;8;53%;9%;11
Indianapolis, IN;55;32;61;38;Sunshine;WSW;7;34%;0%;9
Jackson, MS;81;53;77;50;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;48%;2%;11
Jacksonville, FL;84;61;79;60;Sunny and beautiful;NE;10;49%;5%;11
Juneau, AK;49;36;49;39;Low clouds;SSE;6;71%;77%;1
Kansas City, MO;69;47;73;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;13;43%;4%;9
Knoxville, TN;74;41;64;39;Sunny and cooler;NNE;6;42%;2%;10
Las Vegas, NV;88;59;84;59;Increasingly windy;WSW;17;14%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;61;34;61;36;Plenty of sunshine;NW;7;47%;0%;9
Little Rock, AR;81;50;72;49;Not as warm;ESE;9;51%;3%;10
Long Beach, CA;74;57;71;58;Turning sunny;SE;13;58%;15%;7
Los Angeles, CA;72;55;70;55;Turning sunny;ESE;13;57%;13%;7
Louisville, KY;62;35;64;39;Plenty of sunshine;NE;6;36%;0%;9
Madison, WI;55;27;63;42;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;41%;2%;8
Memphis, TN;75;46;69;47;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;9;42%;0%;10
Miami, FL;84;68;83;73;Partly sunny;E;8;59%;22%;11
Milwaukee, WI;47;31;54;40;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;45%;2%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;59;40;72;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;15;32%;65%;7
Mobile, AL;82;58;82;53;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;8;48%;0%;11
Montgomery, AL;76;50;70;45;Sunlit and nice;NE;7;47%;0%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;36;30;34;23;Showers of rain/snow;WNW;17;98%;91%;2
Nashville, TN;71;39;67;39;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;34%;0%;10
New Orleans, LA;81;63;83;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;52%;3%;11
New York, NY;67;47;55;43;Partly sunny, cooler;W;12;51%;36%;4
Newark, NJ;69;46;56;41;Cooler;W;14;48%;37%;4
Norfolk, VA;79;51;64;47;Mostly sunny, cooler;W;12;42%;6%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;83;56;81;60;Partly sunny;SSE;14;51%;5%;8
Olympia, WA;58;42;58;42;A shower or two;SW;7;71%;81%;2
Omaha, NE;68;43;74;60;Partly sunny, windy;SSE;21;43%;70%;8
Orlando, FL;85;63;88;65;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;45%;11%;11
Philadelphia, PA;73;45;56;41;Cooler;W;17;43%;22%;4
Phoenix, AZ;96;68;92;64;Mostly sunny;SW;9;13%;2%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;56;34;54;35;Cool with some sun;W;13;42%;11%;8
Portland, ME;59;44;52;42;A bit of rain;SW;8;80%;72%;2
Portland, OR;61;48;58;46;A shower or two;W;7;72%;83%;2
Providence, RI;69;46;60;40;Cooler with some sun;W;7;66%;65%;5
Raleigh, NC;79;48;66;41;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;9;36%;2%;10
Reno, NV;61;39;55;37;A shower;WNW;8;50%;82%;4
Richmond, VA;79;44;64;41;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;11;38%;3%;9
Roswell, NM;86;55;89;53;A strong t-storm;SSE;16;42%;66%;9
Sacramento, CA;67;49;67;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSW;7;63%;44%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;84;50;68;45;Cooler;N;10;33%;81%;5
San Antonio, TX;84;57;82;65;Partly sunny;SE;7;56%;16%;11
San Diego, CA;68;58;67;58;Turning sunny;W;13;59%;33%;7
San Francisco, CA;62;52;61;50;Some sun returning;W;14;71%;36%;6
Savannah, GA;82;56;77;51;Sunny and beautiful;NE;9;43%;2%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;47;60;47;A shower or two;SSW;8;70%;78%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;60;41;70;56;Partly sunny, windy;SSE;24;43%;68%;8
Spokane, WA;62;42;63;42;Cloudy;S;8;47%;44%;4
Springfield, IL;62;34;66;44;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;8;36%;2%;9
St. Louis, MO;64;38;66;44;Sunny and nice;SSE;8;40%;1%;9
Tampa, FL;83;62;87;65;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;51%;8%;11
Toledo, OH;51;32;57;35;Sunshine;W;6;40%;0%;8
Tucson, AZ;95;62;93;60;Mostly sunny, warm;S;10;12%;1%;11
Tulsa, OK;80;53;79;59;Sun and some clouds;SSE;12;51%;7%;10
Vero Beach, FL;82;60;84;64;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;8;55%;18%;11
Washington, DC;76;43;60;44;Cooler with some sun;WNW;17;41%;3%;6
Wichita, KS;75;51;79;60;Breezy with some sun;SSE;18;52%;17%;7
Wilmington, DE;73;44;57;40;Cooler;W;18;46%;15%;4
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather