US Forecast
Published 4:37 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
US Forecast for Tuesday, April 17, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;49;39;46;34;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;9;65%;57%;2
Albuquerque, NM;80;51;72;36;Sunshine and windy;NNW;23;10%;0%;10
Anchorage, AK;49;32;48;36;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;49%;9%;4
Asheville, NC;45;30;63;49;Sunshine and windy;W;17;43%;16%;9
Atlanta, GA;54;37;71;53;Sunshine and warmer;SW;11;45%;2%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;61;40;51;38;Partly sunny, breezy;W;16;52%;22%;6
Austin, TX;83;60;86;65;Mostly sunny;S;12;53%;7%;10
Baltimore, MD;57;41;51;41;Partly sunny;W;10;41%;15%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;70;46;81;59;Sunny and warmer;S;10;54%;5%;10
Billings, MT;74;38;51;34;Cloudy and cooler;W;15;50%;37%;2
Birmingham, AL;57;39;75;55;Sunshine and warmer;SSW;8;46%;10%;9
Bismarck, ND;44;29;42;30;Mostly cloudy;E;14;67%;80%;2
Boise, ID;53;35;53;35;Clouds and sun, cool;E;10;43%;34%;5
Boston, MA;52;43;51;38;Cloudy;WSW;11;60%;58%;2
Bridgeport, CT;57;39;50;36;Cloudy with a shower;W;9;56%;53%;2
Buffalo, NY;43;32;36;34;Cloudy, snow showers;WSW;19;80%;78%;2
Burlington, VT;45;37;45;33;Showers of rain/snow;SSW;7;69%;82%;2
Caribou, ME;35;32;43;32;Showers of rain/snow;ESE;13;75%;87%;1
Casper, WY;75;38;46;24;Snow showers;WSW;17;58%;78%;2
Charleston, SC;64;42;70;56;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;10;39%;0%;9
Charleston, WV;44;33;51;35;Mostly sunny;ENE;11;58%;41%;6
Charlotte, NC;58;34;69;52;Sunny and warmer;WSW;10;38%;0%;9
Cheyenne, WY;69;39;54;28;Very windy, cooler;WNW;28;31%;20%;5
Chicago, IL;38;30;42;34;Partly sunny;NE;10;60%;24%;7
Cleveland, OH;39;32;39;32;Morning snow showers;W;19;68%;65%;3
Columbia, SC;59;38;72;53;Sunny and warmer;WSW;10;35%;1%;9
Columbus, OH;39;31;42;31;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;65%;58%;5
Concord, NH;45;39;48;32;Cloudy;W;9;62%;58%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;59;87;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;22;45%;17%;9
Denver, CO;75;49;61;32;Windy and cooler;WNW;17;23%;21%;8
Des Moines, IA;41;24;52;35;Partly sunny;E;7;61%;64%;4
Detroit, MI;39;29;41;29;Partly sunny, cold;W;15;60%;48%;3
Dodge City, KS;67;40;85;38;Mostly sunny, warmer;NW;15;35%;10%;8
Duluth, MN;35;24;38;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;E;7;70%;26%;6
El Paso, TX;89;60;86;54;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;17;9%;0%;10
Fairbanks, AK;47;20;48;26;Sunny;ENE;8;36%;1%;3
Fargo, ND;41;23;44;31;Becoming cloudy;ENE;7;60%;44%;5
Grand Junction, CO;75;47;55;27;Windy and cooler;WNW;20;21%;46%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;36;28;38;27;Breezy with some sun;W;14;70%;32%;4
Hartford, CT;58;39;51;36;Cloudy;WSW;8;55%;58%;4
Helena, MT;51;31;50;30;Cloudy and breezy;SW;20;42%;50%;2
Honolulu, HI;82;73;82;72;Breezy with some sun;ENE;18;61%;31%;10
Houston, TX;80;57;82;66;Mostly sunny, nice;S;10;58%;8%;10
Indianapolis, IN;38;29;51;39;Partly sunny;NE;11;58%;25%;7
Jackson, MS;66;47;80;59;Sunny and warmer;SSW;10;50%;10%;9
Jacksonville, FL;67;45;74;52;Sunny and nice;WSW;8;41%;0%;10
Juneau, AK;51;28;52;33;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;45%;57%;3
Kansas City, MO;53;35;67;47;Partly sunny;SE;11;53%;28%;5
Knoxville, TN;42;32;65;52;Sunshine;SW;10;49%;19%;9
Las Vegas, NV;77;49;68;49;Sunny, but cool;NW;7;16%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;40;30;57;44;Sunny and breezy;SW;14;59%;23%;8
Little Rock, AR;64;45;80;61;Sunny and warmer;SSW;11;47%;24%;9
Long Beach, CA;67;51;72;52;Sunny and nice;WSW;9;33%;5%;9
Los Angeles, CA;64;49;70;53;Sunny;SSE;7;36%;5%;9
Louisville, KY;41;32;60;47;Mostly sunny;E;11;51%;23%;8
Madison, WI;37;26;41;29;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;58%;27%;7
Memphis, TN;57;43;76;59;Sunny and warmer;SSW;14;51%;22%;9
Miami, FL;81;59;78;66;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;11;41%;1%;11
Milwaukee, WI;34;26;39;29;Mostly sunny;S;12;61%;17%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;22;41;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;ENE;7;65%;29%;6
Mobile, AL;70;44;76;62;Sunny and warmer;S;6;48%;3%;10
Montgomery, AL;57;40;72;51;Sunny and warmer;SW;6;53%;7%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;30;25;27;13;Snow showers, windy;WNW;24;90%;94%;2
Nashville, TN;47;33;73;55;Sunshine and warmer;SSW;8;47%;16%;9
New Orleans, LA;70;52;79;63;Sunny and warmer;S;8;52%;4%;10
New York, NY;59;42;50;38;Cooler;W;16;48%;50%;2
Newark, NJ;58;40;50;36;Cooler;W;14;49%;50%;2
Norfolk, VA;62;40;58;42;Sunny and breezy;NW;14;45%;1%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;71;58;85;51;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;19;46%;20%;9
Olympia, WA;49;40;52;38;A little rain;S;11;69%;67%;3
Omaha, NE;46;26;55;34;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;13;60%;69%;5
Orlando, FL;72;50;79;57;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;40%;0%;10
Philadelphia, PA;62;40;50;38;Cooler;W;14;47%;45%;4
Phoenix, AZ;89;55;75;55;Sunny and cooler;SW;7;14%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;44;33;42;31;Snow showers, cold;W;14;60%;66%;7
Portland, ME;43;41;49;36;Cloudy;WSW;12;70%;58%;2
Portland, OR;51;42;52;40;A little rain;SE;8;67%;69%;2
Providence, RI;58;41;51;37;Cloudy;WSW;9;57%;66%;2
Raleigh, NC;60;36;63;45;Sunshine;W;11;43%;0%;9
Reno, NV;45;27;52;35;Sunshine and cold;W;5;42%;11%;8
Richmond, VA;61;37;57;36;Sunshine and breezy;NW;14;44%;2%;8
Roswell, NM;92;53;88;46;Very windy, sunshine;NW;24;9%;8%;10
Sacramento, CA;57;40;64;46;Mostly sunny;SW;5;59%;10%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;78;34;50;35;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;15;43%;55%;3
San Antonio, TX;85;59;87;64;Abundant sunshine;SSE;11;59%;6%;10
San Diego, CA;66;53;68;52;Brilliant sunshine;NNW;9;44%;4%;9
San Francisco, CA;55;46;60;48;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;59%;5%;8
Savannah, GA;64;41;71;54;Sunny and warmer;WSW;11;47%;0%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;43;53;42;A bit of rain;S;16;64%;80%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;36;16;40;27;Mostly cloudy, cold;ENE;10;79%;84%;4
Spokane, WA;49;37;52;34;Clouds and sun;S;15;57%;44%;3
Springfield, IL;42;27;57;43;Partly sunny;E;7;54%;15%;8
St. Louis, MO;48;31;64;53;Partly sunny;ESE;6;51%;25%;8
Tampa, FL;67;51;76;52;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;6;43%;1%;11
Toledo, OH;36;29;39;26;Breezy with some sun;W;14;62%;35%;5
Tucson, AZ;91;53;76;46;Sunny and cooler;NE;8;17%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;64;50;82;53;Warmer with some sun;SSW;13;53%;30%;9
Vero Beach, FL;75;51;76;51;Sunny and nice;S;11;50%;0%;11
Washington, DC;57;40;53;39;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;48%;8%;5
Wichita, KS;63;45;85;45;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;14;48%;19%;8
Wilmington, DE;62;39;51;37;Cooler;W;15;48%;44%;3
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: United States, Forecast