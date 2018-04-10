US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, April 10, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;43;29;45;23;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;6;50%;58%;3
Albuquerque, NM;70;43;74;52;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;28%;0%;9
Anchorage, AK;48;36;49;37;Partly sunny;ESE;5;59%;4%;3
Asheville, NC;50;39;59;35;Partly sunny;NW;9;57%;13%;8
Atlanta, GA;60;48;68;42;Clouds and sun;NNW;7;53%;12%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;41;39;50;36;A little a.m. rain;N;8;63%;59%;3
Austin, TX;66;52;75;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;5;47%;0%;9
Baltimore, MD;44;41;56;40;Clouds breaking;NNW;6;42%;8%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;72;52;73;44;Mostly sunny;N;8;50%;1%;9
Billings, MT;55;32;61;40;Turning cloudy;SW;11;52%;67%;6
Birmingham, AL;69;47;68;40;Partly sunny;N;8;45%;11%;9
Bismarck, ND;33;24;46;31;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;67%;31%;5
Boise, ID;63;48;67;44;Rather cloudy;SE;9;48%;67%;3
Boston, MA;46;30;43;33;Bit of rain, snow;NW;6;52%;63%;2
Bridgeport, CT;45;34;44;30;Rain, snow;NNW;6;63%;67%;2
Buffalo, NY;39;26;40;30;Cold with some sun;SSW;9;57%;21%;3
Burlington, VT;39;26;44;27;A little p.m. rain;SE;4;45%;60%;2
Caribou, ME;29;12;38;21;Cloudy, not as cold;NW;5;47%;59%;2
Casper, WY;53;26;66;42;Sunny intervals;SSW;19;38%;27%;7
Charleston, SC;59;50;59;49;Rain in the morning;NNE;8;83%;75%;2
Charleston, WV;46;32;52;34;Clouds and sun, cool;WNW;5;55%;8%;3
Charlotte, NC;57;42;65;45;Clouds and sunshine;NE;7;53%;27%;4
Cheyenne, WY;49;32;66;42;Partly sunny;WSW;14;28%;2%;7
Chicago, IL;36;30;45;39;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;51%;23%;5
Cleveland, OH;37;29;42;36;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;62%;27%;5
Columbia, SC;55;47;67;46;A little a.m. rain;NE;6;65%;72%;4
Columbus, OH;39;27;47;31;Clouds and sun;W;7;53%;27%;4
Concord, NH;43;25;43;25;Bit of rain, snow;NW;4;54%;62%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;46;72;50;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;9;43%;0%;9
Denver, CO;57;34;71;48;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;7;26%;2%;8
Des Moines, IA;38;27;54;41;Partial sunshine;SSW;11;61%;12%;7
Detroit, MI;39;28;47;32;Clouds and sun;WSW;7;48%;24%;5
Dodge City, KS;62;35;74;48;Sunlit and warmer;S;18;47%;1%;8
Duluth, MN;43;20;39;28;Afternoon flurries;WSW;8;59%;59%;2
El Paso, TX;84;53;84;60;Brilliant sunshine;SE;8;30%;0%;10
Fairbanks, AK;45;24;47;28;Partly sunny;NE;9;46%;16%;3
Fargo, ND;27;25;40;25;Morning flurries;SW;9;73%;61%;4
Grand Junction, CO;61;36;70;47;Partly sunny, warmer;E;7;26%;3%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;40;24;44;32;Sun and clouds;S;9;59%;59%;4
Hartford, CT;48;33;45;28;Rain, snow;NW;4;56%;61%;3
Helena, MT;57;32;58;37;Overcast;SW;6;60%;66%;2
Honolulu, HI;79;72;81;74;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;16;67%;44%;5
Houston, TX;63;56;77;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;NE;9;50%;0%;9
Indianapolis, IN;42;30;48;34;Clouds and sun;SW;6;54%;14%;4
Jackson, MS;68;46;68;40;Mostly sunny;N;8;52%;4%;9
Jacksonville, FL;77;60;62;52;Showers and t-storms;N;10;93%;74%;2
Juneau, AK;51;39;52;38;Cloudy;ENE;9;66%;72%;1
Kansas City, MO;44;30;59;49;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;8;54%;3%;7
Knoxville, TN;57;39;60;36;Periods of sun;N;6;53%;6%;8
Las Vegas, NV;83;60;91;66;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;11%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;51;31;51;30;Clouds and sun, cool;WNW;5;57%;13%;5
Little Rock, AR;63;41;62;41;Sunny;SE;8;46%;0%;8
Long Beach, CA;96;58;81;58;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;47%;1%;8
Los Angeles, CA;95;61;85;58;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;37%;3%;8
Louisville, KY;52;36;54;35;Cool with some sun;W;6;51%;11%;4
Madison, WI;38;24;45;35;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;52%;61%;5
Memphis, TN;63;43;59;39;Sunshine, but cool;ENE;9;57%;4%;8
Miami, FL;88;73;87;73;Warm with some sun;WSW;9;68%;66%;10
Milwaukee, WI;37;29;45;37;Clouds and sun;SSW;10;50%;53%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;38;25;43;30;A few flurries;WSW;9;70%;58%;2
Mobile, AL;73;58;75;49;Clouds and sunshine;N;9;53%;11%;7
Montgomery, AL;66;52;68;43;Sunny intervals;N;7;56%;27%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;6;3;14;7;A snow shower;WNW;18;90%;78%;1
Nashville, TN;61;36;58;34;Cool with some sun;N;7;53%;7%;5
New Orleans, LA;70;59;74;54;Mostly sunny;N;10;53%;3%;9
New York, NY;47;37;50;37;Bit of rain, snow;NNW;6;61%;59%;3
Newark, NJ;48;36;49;33;Bit of rain, snow;NNW;6;58%;59%;3
Norfolk, VA;50;44;56;41;Clouds and sun;N;10;62%;34%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;66;35;68;49;Sunshine;S;5;56%;0%;8
Olympia, WA;63;46;57;45;Breezy with rain;S;13;74%;89%;1
Omaha, NE;39;27;62;43;Partly sunny;SE;12;56%;5%;7
Orlando, FL;90;69;80;61;Thunderstorms;N;11;82%;89%;3
Philadelphia, PA;48;39;52;36;A touch of a.m. rain;N;7;47%;59%;3
Phoenix, AZ;94;68;98;69;Mostly sunny;W;5;10%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;38;26;48;32;Clouds and sun;WNW;5;45%;11%;7
Portland, ME;43;30;42;31;Bit of rain, snow;SSW;9;47%;65%;2
Portland, OR;68;51;60;47;Periods of rain;S;9;68%;74%;2
Providence, RI;47;28;43;30;Bit of rain, snow;NW;5;50%;66%;5
Raleigh, NC;53;41;63;38;Clouds and sunshine;N;7;57%;36%;4
Reno, NV;73;50;70;40;Mainly cloudy;WSW;16;27%;23%;5
Richmond, VA;52;40;59;34;Partly sunny;NNE;8;45%;26%;4
Roswell, NM;82;44;76;48;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;14;43%;3%;9
Sacramento, CA;74;56;65;48;Not as warm;SSW;6;70%;63%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;63;43;75;54;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;11;29%;24%;7
San Antonio, TX;66;56;77;52;Warmer;E;9;51%;0%;10
San Diego, CA;76;56;76;57;Partly sunny;W;6;55%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;70;53;61;51;Cooler;W;8;80%;32%;3
Savannah, GA;60;51;60;46;Morning rain;S;8;82%;75%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;48;58;45;Breezy with rain;S;15;66%;89%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;37;27;55;36;Partial sunshine;SSW;9;68%;16%;6
Spokane, WA;58;39;59;39;Spotty showers;SSW;9;65%;70%;2
Springfield, IL;40;26;51;38;Partly sunny, cold;S;7;55%;23%;7
St. Louis, MO;49;32;53;41;Partly sunny, cold;S;6;53%;19%;7
Tampa, FL;84;72;81;60;Thunderstorms;NNW;9;90%;89%;3
Toledo, OH;40;25;46;32;Clouds and sun;SW;3;56%;18%;5
Tucson, AZ;91;58;96;60;Sunshine;SSW;5;10%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;63;33;65;49;Plenty of sunshine;S;4;58%;0%;8
Vero Beach, FL;89;68;87;67;Thunderstorms;NW;10;74%;88%;5
Washington, DC;47;40;57;37;Clouds and sun;NNW;10;38%;4%;5
Wichita, KS;52;31;67;48;Sunny;S;11;57%;1%;8
Wilmington, DE;46;39;54;34;Decreasing clouds;NNW;10;47%;29%;3
