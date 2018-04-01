US Forecast

US Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;55;40;45;26;Cooler;NW;19;44%;47%;5

Albuquerque, NM;74;51;73;51;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;19%;0%;8

Anchorage, AK;36;24;41;24;Mostly sunny;N;4;58%;5%;3

Asheville, NC;63;37;71;50;Periods of sun;SSW;5;48%;24%;6

Atlanta, GA;69;45;77;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;5;49%;4%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;49;42;57;38;Partly sunny;NNW;15;61%;65%;3

Austin, TX;83;62;82;64;Partly sunny;SSE;7;65%;62%;6

Baltimore, MD;58;48;63;41;Mainly cloudy;N;13;48%;73%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;77;52;80;57;Partly sunny;S;7;56%;0%;8

Billings, MT;25;19;45;31;Not as cold;E;5;55%;74%;3

Birmingham, AL;72;48;78;54;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;46%;9%;8

Bismarck, ND;18;3;31;15;Partly sunny, cold;E;6;52%;29%;5

Boise, ID;60;37;63;35;Partly sunny;W;7;49%;61%;3

Boston, MA;55;42;56;32;Partly sunny, windy;WNW;23;46%;39%;4

Bridgeport, CT;53;41;57;32;Partly sunny;N;21;48%;68%;5

Buffalo, NY;52;29;36;27;Colder;SW;21;58%;3%;4

Burlington, VT;54;39;41;23;Cooler;WSW;18;46%;27%;3

Caribou, ME;41;32;44;18;Morning snow showers;WNW;17;56%;62%;2

Casper, WY;21;16;51;38;Partly sunny;SW;11;63%;24%;6

Charleston, SC;64;51;74;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;61%;2%;8

Charleston, WV;65;48;50;37;Cooler;N;6;73%;85%;2

Charlotte, NC;68;44;77;56;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;42%;10%;5

Cheyenne, WY;43;20;48;32;Partly sunny;SSW;11;68%;27%;6

Chicago, IL;53;25;38;24;Partly sunny, cold;W;6;39%;8%;4

Cleveland, OH;52;33;36;31;Colder;SSE;15;56%;59%;4

Columbia, SC;71;44;79;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;48%;8%;8

Columbus, OH;58;35;47;29;Inc. clouds;N;7;53%;74%;6

Concord, NH;55;39;52;26;Windy;WNW;18;40%;15%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;63;80;52;Periods of sun;ESE;13;61%;32%;3

Denver, CO;60;27;61;40;Partly sunny;S;8;47%;6%;7

Des Moines, IA;50;20;35;22;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;41%;27%;4

Detroit, MI;48;27;42;23;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;10;45%;4%;6

Dodge City, KS;61;26;38;24;Much colder;SE;14;55%;26%;4

Duluth, MN;27;10;30;14;Partly sunny, chilly;WSW;13;52%;8%;5

El Paso, TX;84;57;86;56;Mostly sunny;W;10;12%;0%;9

Fairbanks, AK;27;23;34;5;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;60%;32%;2

Fargo, ND;14;5;26;11;Not as cold;S;10;60%;8%;5

Grand Junction, CO;72;44;72;43;Turning sunny;SE;9;25%;1%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;45;25;36;22;Cold with some sun;SW;12;51%;0%;5

Hartford, CT;59;42;59;31;Windy;NNW;17;43%;71%;6

Helena, MT;23;16;48;27;Partly sunny;W;8;54%;69%;3

Honolulu, HI;81;71;82;73;Periods of sun;S;7;69%;72%;6

Houston, TX;81;63;82;67;Partly sunny;SSE;8;71%;41%;7

Indianapolis, IN;56;32;44;24;Partly sunny;N;7;56%;79%;4

Jackson, MS;75;50;79;56;Partly sunny;S;5;54%;2%;8

Jacksonville, FL;69;57;74;58;Partly sunny, nice;E;8;74%;7%;8

Juneau, AK;41;22;41;26;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;52%;24%;3

Kansas City, MO;63;29;34;25;Snow, much colder;NE;10;53%;69%;2

Knoxville, TN;67;47;65;51;Rain and drizzle;SSW;6;57%;89%;2

Las Vegas, NV;87;62;84;58;Sunshine and warm;SW;6;18%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;63;44;50;36;Cooler;NNE;8;70%;93%;2

Little Rock, AR;76;55;57;42;A t-storm, cooler;NE;8;75%;80%;3

Long Beach, CA;75;56;67;57;Low clouds breaking;SE;6;73%;1%;6

Los Angeles, CA;70;56;70;56;Low clouds breaking;S;6;74%;2%;6

Louisville, KY;65;42;53;36;A little p.m. rain;NNE;8;59%;92%;3

Madison, WI;46;16;36;15;Clouds and sun, cold;WSW;8;41%;4%;5

Memphis, TN;71;53;59;44;A shower or t-storm;NNE;6;81%;80%;2

Miami, FL;81;71;80;70;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;10;68%;63%;10

Milwaukee, WI;51;21;37;23;Partly sunny, colder;WSW;10;40%;2%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;27;11;33;20;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;12;51%;10%;5

Mobile, AL;74;50;78;60;Partly sunny;S;6;56%;2%;8

Montgomery, AL;69;47;76;52;Nice with sunshine;S;4;52%;6%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;19;15;19;5;A little a.m. snow;WNW;34;87%;52%;1

Nashville, TN;70;50;61;43;Rain and drizzle;NNW;4;69%;86%;2

New Orleans, LA;74;56;79;63;Partly sunny;SSE;7;58%;2%;9

New York, NY;56;45;61;34;Breezy with some sun;N;22;43%;66%;5

Newark, NJ;57;43;61;34;Clouds and sunshine;N;18;42%;66%;6

Norfolk, VA;57;44;72;53;Warmer;SSE;14;47%;30%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;72;39;42;33;A shower or t-storm;NNE;13;71%;73%;3

Olympia, WA;60;38;48;32;A bit of rain;WSW;9;79%;81%;1

Omaha, NE;42;24;34;23;A bit of snow;S;4;49%;71%;1

Orlando, FL;75;63;82;65;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;70%;65%;8

Philadelphia, PA;58;44;62;37;Clouds and sun;NNW;15;47%;66%;5

Phoenix, AZ;92;67;92;64;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;12%;0%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;57;38;48;29;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;51%;68%;6

Portland, ME;49;39;52;29;Windy with some sun;WNW;20;45%;23%;5

Portland, OR;62;40;49;37;A touch of rain;WNW;4;78%;85%;1

Providence, RI;55;39;59;29;Mostly cloudy, windy;NW;18;43%;73%;4

Raleigh, NC;66;41;75;56;Partly sunny;S;6;46%;16%;6

Reno, NV;70;39;72;43;Mostly sunny;W;8;30%;1%;7

Richmond, VA;64;46;71;47;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;44%;67%;5

Roswell, NM;87;49;87;53;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;20%;2%;8

Sacramento, CA;77;50;79;50;Sunshine, pleasant;S;6;62%;1%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;73;48;69;52;Lots of sun, nice;SE;9;40%;33%;6

San Antonio, TX;83;63;83;68;Partly sunny;SE;9;72%;30%;8

San Diego, CA;67;55;67;57;Low clouds breaking;SSW;7;72%;0%;7

San Francisco, CA;61;51;65;52;Partly cloudy;WNW;9;70%;2%;6

Savannah, GA;68;52;76;56;Some sun, pleasant;SSE;5;66%;1%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;43;50;36;Occasional rain;SSW;11;68%;80%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;30;15;37;23;Partly sunny, cold;S;7;39%;61%;5

Spokane, WA;54;32;51;30;A little p.m. rain;SW;10;55%;82%;3

Springfield, IL;60;25;37;21;Afternoon snow;N;9;53%;88%;2

St. Louis, MO;57;31;41;26;Snow and rain;NNE;10;60%;91%;2

Tampa, FL;76;63;83;64;A t-storm in spots;N;6;73%;55%;8

Toledo, OH;51;27;41;23;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;8;55%;12%;6

Tucson, AZ;90;59;88;55;Sunshine and warm;SSE;7;12%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;73;39;41;33;Spotty showers;NNE;10;74%;86%;2

Vero Beach, FL;78;65;81;64;Thundershower;ESE;8;72%;61%;9

Washington, DC;61;49;65;41;Mostly cloudy;NE;14;51%;75%;2

Wichita, KS;65;31;36;26;Rain and sleet;ENE;13;50%;64%;2

Wilmington, DE;58;43;61;38;Clouds and sun;NNW;16;52%;67%;5

