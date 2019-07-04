The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, July 4, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Unsettled weather is in store and will threaten some outdoor

Fourth of July activities in parts of the eastern and

central United States today. Thunderstorms are forecast for

the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic while most of New

England is likely to stay dry with a hot afternoon. A storm

will bubble up in the afternoon heat in spots over the

Southeast. Clusters of showers and thunderstorms around the

Great Lakes and Ohio Valley are expected to move slowly and

are capable of producing flooding rain and damaging winds.

Parts of the northern Plains and Rockies will be hit with a

strong thunderstorm or two later in the afternoon or

evening. Much of the rest of the West is forecast to be dry

and sunny, except for morning low clouds along the immediate

Pacific coast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 110 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 30 at Glenbrook, NV

