The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, June 13, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A double-barreled storm will converge on the northeastern

part of the nation today. The steadiest and heaviest rain is

forecast to fall in the coastal areas of the region while

more sporadic showers and thunderstorms are in store farther

west over the Appalachians and part of the Midwest. A large

batch of cool air will extend from the Plains to the Midwest

and East. Ahead of the latest cool push, showers and storms

will erupt over the Florida Peninsula. A few storms will

also occur over the southern High Plains near the back edge

of the cool air. Spotty thunderstorms are also anticipated

over the northern Rockies and interior Northwest. Much of

the rest of the West can expect sunshine. As heat holds in

the Northwest, ocean air will bring cooling and low clouds

to much of the California coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 120 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 27 at Yellowstone Nat'l Park, WY

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather