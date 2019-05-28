The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, May 28, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm system emerging from the Rockies today will bring
rain from Colorado and Wyoming to South Dakota. However,
this same system will also bring severe thunderstorms from
Nebraska and Iowa to Oklahoma. Storms in this area will have
the potential to bring damaging winds, flash flooding, hail
and isolated tornadoes. Another area of severe weather could
be centered over Ohio and Pennsylvania. Storms in this area
could bring heavy downpours that can lead to flooding, as
well as gusty winds. Within this ring of thunderstorms, high
pressure will keep it dry and very hot across much of the
Southeast. Spotty showers will continue across interior
parts of the West with sunshine and warmer air returning to
the California coastline.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 104 at Jacksonville, FL
National Low Monday 23 at Lodgepole, CA
