The Nation's Weather for Friday, May 17, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Warmth and humidity levels will build over the Southeast and

South Central states under strong May sunshine today.

Thunderstorms will dampen part of South Florida. Warm and

cool air will battle in the Northeast with showers and

thunderstorms being the consequences of the fight. While a

wedge of dry air will push across the upper Great Lakes, a

narrow swath of showers and locally severe storms will set

up over the upper part of the Ohio Valley to a portion of

the central Plains. While severe storms, including

tornadoes, are likely to hold off until late in the day over

the High Plains, a broad area of rain will soak the northern

Rockies with a mosaic of showers and spotty thunderstorms

from the coastal Northwest to the Great Basin and central

Rockies. Much of Southern California will be dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 101 at Presidio, TX

National Low Thursday 24 at Aspen Springs, CO

