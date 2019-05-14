The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, May 14, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
An unusually cold storm for the middle of May will bring
drenching rain and high-elevation snow to the Northeast
today. The heaviest and steadiest precipitation is forecast
to focus on New England, while lesser showers occur over the
eastern Great Lakes, the central Appalachians and part of
the mid-Atlantic coast. Dry air will extend from the central
Great Lakes to much of the South. Exceptions will be in
South Florida and central and southern Texas where showers
and thunderstorms are in store. Showers and thunderstorms
are expected from parts of the central Plains and Upper
Midwest. A few storms will dot the central and northern
Rockies. Meanwhile, clouds and unsettled conditions with
areas of rain are forecast for the Northwest while mainly
dry and sunny conditions linger over the Southwest.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 105 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 22 at Burgess Junction, WY
