The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, April 13, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Following a wet and even thundery start along Interstate 95

in the Northeast today, dry air is forecast to allow some

sunshine for the better part of the day. However, clouds,

showers and thunderstorms are forecast to linger from the

lower part of the mid-Atlantic to the southern Appalachians

and the Tennessee Valley. As warm and humid air builds over

the Southeast, a severe weather outbreak with tornadoes is

anticipated from Texas to Mississippi and western Tennessee.

Rain will soak areas over the southern Plains. However, snow

is also in the offing for the southern High Plains and

Rockies. Most areas from the Midwest to the northern Rockies

and Southwest can expect dry weather. Warmth will build over

California and Nevada. More rain will fall on the Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 92 at Gainesville, FL

National Low Friday -1 at Burgess Junction, WY

