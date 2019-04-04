The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 4, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Blustery conditions will ease over northern New England,
while much of the rest of the Appalachians and Atlantic
coast has tranquil weather today. Clouds and showers are
forecast to linger over South Florida. A storm will continue
to make steady eastward progress over the Central states.
Rain is in store from parts of the central Plains to the
Ohio Valley. Enough rain may fall on parts of the central
Plains to aggravate small stream flooding and cleanup and
preparation with river flooding. Thunderstorms will have the
potential to be severe at the local level over the lower
Mississippi Valley. Most areas from the High Plains to the
Intermountain West and Southern California can expect dry
weather. Rain will soak Northern California and western
Oregon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 89 at Presidio, TX
National Low Wednesday 10 at Ely, MN
