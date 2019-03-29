The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 29, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Warm air will build from the Deep South to the mid-Atlantic
and southeastern New England today. However, a large swath
of unsettled conditions will stretch from northern New
England to the Ohio Valley, central and southern Plains and
the central Rockies. Rain will fall along a large part of
this zone with enough to aggravate flooding in the Central
states. Locally severe storms are forecast for parts of the
central and southern Plains while locally heavy snow falls
from Wyoming to Colorado and parts of Nebraska and South
Dakota. Dry weather will hold over the northern tier of the
Central states, as well as in Southern California and part
of the Southwest. Rain showers are anticipated west of the
Rockies from Idaho and Utah to Northern California, Oregon
and southern Washington.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 91 at Presidio, TX
National Low Thursday 9 at Berlin, NH
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather