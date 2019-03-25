The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 25, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Today will turn out colder but sunny across the Northeast,

while a wet day unfolds to the south. Rounds of rain will

overspread areas from Kentucky to Delaware, while heavy

storms fire from eastern Texas through North Carolina.

Storms can turn severe across Alabama, Georgia and South

Carolina. A sunny, pleasant day is in store for Florida.

Dry, calm conditions are expected from the Midwest to the

Rockies, with the exception of some rain and snow showers

across the Dakotas. Sunshine will bake the Southwest,

contrasting stormy weather on the West Coast. Heavy rain

will overspread areas from San Francisco to Seattle, with

high-elevation snow developing as well.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 90 at Zapata, TX

National Low Sunday 4 at Grand Lake, CO

_____

