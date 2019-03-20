The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, March 20, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Most areas from the upper Gulf coast to the Appalachians and
coastal Northeast can expect dry weather, sunshine and a
mild afternoon today. Meanwhile, a storm will spread rain
and windy conditions with above-normal tides northward along
the southern East coast. This may evolve into a major storm
in the Northeast later Thursday to Friday. A swath of rain
will push eastward from the Great Lakes to the southern
Plains. Colder air will follow the rain over the northern
and central Plains. A storm will spread low-elevation rain
and mountain snow inland from California to Utah, Arizona,
western New Mexico and southwestern Colorado. Above-normal
tides may cause minor coastal flooding in part of Southern
California. Much of the Northwest will remain dry and warm
except for showers in southern and western Oregon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 90 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday -8 at Boulder, WY
