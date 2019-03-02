The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 2, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

While a storm brings rain along the upper mid-Atlantic

coast, moderate snow will fall over southeastern New England

to part of the lower Hudson Valley today. Intermittent snow

is forecast to extend farther to the west to the central

Great Lakes region. More rain is expected to gather along

the Gulf coast and break out over the southern Plains. A

blast of Arctic air will begin to push southeastward across

the Plains. A new storm will begin to emerge from the

central Rockies, where heavy snow is in store. This swath of

heavy snow will begin to extend eastward across the central

Plains as the day progress and then reach the middle

Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys at night. Drenching rain

and heavy mountain snow will extend from California to Utah.

Much of the Northwest and the deserts can expect a dry day.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Friday -26 at Champion, MI

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather