The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A dry but chilly day is on tap across the Upper Midwest and

Northeast tomorrow as an area of high pressure slides into

the region. Meanwhile, a major storm will brew across the

southern tier of the country. Heavy rain and locally strong

thunderstorms will stretch from eastern Texas through the

lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys. New or worsening

flooding problems can arise in this corridor. Snow will

threaten slick travel on the northwestern flank of the storm

across the southern Rockies and central Plains. An icy mix

can occur between the snow and rain zones in the South

Central states. A new storm is forecast to sweep into the

Pacific Northwest with rain for coastal areas and snow for

the interior.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 90 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Monday -32 at Daniel, WY

