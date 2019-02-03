The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, February 4, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

High pressure will bring dry and milder weather to the

Northeast and Middle Atlantic today. An area of low

pressure will bring rain to Wisconsin and Michigan, while

snow will fall across across northern Minnesota. A cold

front will bring showers from the Ohio Valley southward

across Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana. Elsewhere,

high pressure will bring dry weather to Nebraska, Kansas

and Oklahoma. Farther west, a cold front will bring rain

to much of California with showers along the Pacific

Northwest coast. Snow will fall inland across eastern

Washington, eastern Oregon, northern Nevada, Idaho and

western Montana. Afternoon snow showers will occur across

western Colorado, while a few showers will occur across

southern Arizona.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 85 at Tamiami, FL

National Low Sunday -21 at Clayton Lake, ME

