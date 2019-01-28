The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, January 28, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A disruptive snowstorm will spread across the Great Lakes

today. Travel will be slow and difficult as substantial

accumulations are anticipated and gusty winds can blow the

snow around. Even in the absence of snow, strong winds will

whip across the Plains as colder air is driven southward.

Along the leading edge of the cold, a separate band of snow

will drop through the central Rockies. Snow is also expected

to develop across parts of the Tennessee and lower

Mississippi valleys tonight, leading to slippery travel. The

cold outbreak following the snow will become the harshest in

years in the Midwest. Ahead of the storm, a dry and colder

start to the week is in store for the Northeast. On the

other side of the country, dry weather will span the West

Coast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 84 at Marathon, FL

National Low Sunday -49 at Kabetogama, MN

