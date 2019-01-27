The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Snow showers and heavier squalls will track across the

Northeast's interior today as an Arctic cold front swings

through. The weekend will end on a milder note across the

I-95 corridor in New England and the mid-Atlantic ahead of

the front. Farther south, another storm will soak Florida

with downpours. Meanwhile, fresh frigid air will plunge into

the Midwest in the front's wake. The cold will set the stage

for the new snowstorm diving into the northern Plains. The

disruptive snow will race to the western Great Lakes at

night. On the backside of the storm, strong winds will

develop across the northern High Plains. South of the storm,

the central Plains will turn milder. Dry weather will

continue to hold across the West Coast and Desert Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 83 at Santa Ana, CA

National Low Saturday -42 at Brimson, MN

