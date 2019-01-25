The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

In the wake of Thursday's soaking rain and brief thaw, brisk

winds will usher cold air back across the Northeast today.

The Midwest will remain in a deep freeze with highs largely

in the single digits and teens. The cold air will trigger

snow and heavier squalls downwind of the Great Lakes.

Another pocket of snow threatens to spread into the

mid-Mississippi Valley and cause slippery travel. Meanwhile,

the South will be cooler despite sunshine. More clouds will

be found across the Florida Peninsula as rain grazes the

Florida Keys. On the other side of the country, snow and

gusty winds will drop across the northern Rockies. Dry

weather will span the rest of the West with Santa Ana winds

blowing across parts of Southern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 85 at Marathon, FL

National Low Thursday -23 at Bottineau, ND

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather