The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 29, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

After Friday's soaking rain, the Northeast will dry out

today as seasonably colder air filters over interior areas.

Rain and snow showers will linger in the morning near the

eastern Great Lakes and northern Appalachian Mountains. High

pressure will promote widespread dry weather from the

Midwest to the northern and central Plains. Drier air will

also seep down to the Tennessee Valley and North Carolina,

while a bit of rain persists along the Gulf Coast. There can

also be rumbles of thunder. Meanwhile, the remains of the

New Mexico snowstorm will be confined to far southern areas.

The Southwest, otherwise, will be dry with locally gusty

winds over Southern California. As a new storm sweeps into

the Northwest with rain and mountain snow, strong winds will

blast central Montana.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Friday -18 at Gould, CO

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather