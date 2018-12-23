The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An Alberta clipper storm will spread mainly light snow from

northern Minnesota to northern Ohio during the day today.

This same patch of snow will reach across parts of New York

state, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New England at night.

Rain showers are forecast farther south from the Ohio Valley

to the southern Appalachians and the central Gulf coast.

Much of the balance of the Eastern and Central states can

expect dry weather to close out the weekend. Farther west, a

substantial storm will spread drenching rain along the

Washington and Oregon coasts with areas of light to heavy

snow across the interior Northwest to the northern Rockies.

While locally gusty winds are in store from the storm, winds

are not expected to be as strong as that of the storm from

this past week. Much of the Southwest will be sunny.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 85 at McAllen, TX

National Low Saturday -6 at West Yellowstone, MT

