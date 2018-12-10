The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 11, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Seasonably cool and dry weather is expected to grace cleanup

and recovery efforts in the Carolinas and Virginia tomorrow

in the wake of Sunday's crippling winter storm. The cold and

winterlike air mass that has gripped the Northeast will

continue to maintain its hold on the region. Snow showers

will accompany the cold air and whiten the ground across

interior portions of New England. Several inches of snow are

possible immediately downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

A surge of milder air will spread into the central and

southern Plains, as well as the Deep South, while heavy

rain, howling winds and mountain snow batter the Pacific

Northwest. Dry and tranquil weather is forecast across the

majority of California and the Southwest, but some pockets

of snow will spread into the northern and central Rockies.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 78 at Key West, FL

National Low Monday -16 at Daniel, WY

