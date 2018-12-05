The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, December 6, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A fresh surge of arctic air will trigger snow showers from
the eastern Great Lakes to the Ohio Valley tomorrow. Slick
spots will be possible on the roadways, and visibility can
be drastically reduced in heavier snow squalls. Dry, chilly
weather is expected along the Northeast's Interstate-95
corridor. The Southeastern states will be sunny and cool,
while cloudy, showery conditions riddle Texas. A frigid day
is on tap across the North Central states with high
temperatures being held in the teens and 20s F. A storm will
continue to pivot across the Southwest with showers for the
deserts and snow for the southern Rockies. Heavy rain will
threaten mudslides in burn-scar areas of Southern
California. The Northwestern states will remain dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 80 at Key West, FL
National Low Wednesday -30 at Daniel, WY
