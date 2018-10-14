The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, October 14, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm diving southward through the Rockies today will

bring accumulating snow and, for some, the first snowfall of

the year. As much as 6 inches of snow is expected in some

places, with up to a foot possible in the mountains. Cold

and snow will stretch as far south as Kansas, western

Oklahoma, northern Texas and New Mexico. Farther east,

moderate rain will fall through Missouri and into Kentucky

and Tennessee. Mainly dry weather will persist along the

Gulf Coast and many places in the mid-Atlantic states still

cleaning up from Michael. Dry weather will continue for much

of the Northeast as normal temperatures for autumn persist.

The West will be dry, but stronger Santa Ana winds will

bring gusty conditions to much of Southern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 96 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 6 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather