The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, October 14, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm diving southward through the Rockies today will
bring accumulating snow and, for some, the first snowfall of
the year. As much as 6 inches of snow is expected in some
places, with up to a foot possible in the mountains. Cold
and snow will stretch as far south as Kansas, western
Oklahoma, northern Texas and New Mexico. Farther east,
moderate rain will fall through Missouri and into Kentucky
and Tennessee. Mainly dry weather will persist along the
Gulf Coast and many places in the mid-Atlantic states still
cleaning up from Michael. Dry weather will continue for much
of the Northeast as normal temperatures for autumn persist.
The West will be dry, but stronger Santa Ana winds will
bring gusty conditions to much of Southern California.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 96 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 6 at Bodie State Park, CA
