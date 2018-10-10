The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, October 11, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Michael will sweep northeastward through Georgia and the

Carolinas tomorrow, unleashing flooding rainfall along its

path. While winds will not be nearly as intense as when

Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday,

gusts can remain strong enough to topple trees and power

lines. Isolated tornadoes can further cause damage north and

east of Michael's track. Meanwhile, a non-tropical system

will sweep through the Northeast with rain and

thunderstorms. Rainfall may be enhanced across the upper

mid-Atlantic coast as moisture from Michael gets drawn

northward. The nation's midsection will get a much-needed

dry break as cool air settles over the region. Rain and

mountain snow are expected to dampen parts of the Four

Corners states.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 94 at Harlingen, TX

National Low Wednesday 8 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather