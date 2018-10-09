The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Hurricane Michael will spin northward over the central Gulf
of Mexico today en route to the Florida Panhandle later on
Wednesday or Wednesday night. Seas will build over much of
the Gulf and reach the shores in the form of rough surf and
strong rip currents. While very warm and humid air will
extend over much of the South and East, downpours are in
store from parts of the Carolinas to Florida, westward to
Texas. There is the risk of flooding rain and severe storms
from the southern Plains to the lower Great Lakes region.
Drenching rain will fall in the cooler air over the Upper
Midwest and central High Plains with heavy snow over parts
of the northern Rockies. Rain showers will occur over part
of the Northwest, while much of the Southwest can expect dry
weather and sunshine.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 98 at McAllen, TX
National Low Monday 7 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather