The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

While the tropics may heat up in the northwestern Caribbean

Sea, the weekend will end on a warm and humid note from the

South to the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic today. Warmer air

will also be pumped into southern New England ahead of an

approaching cold front. Along the western fringe of the

warmth, rain and thunderstorms will occur from the lower

Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Some of the

thunderstorms may turn severe in the afternoon across the

southern High Plains. The northern Plains will face a chilly

rain as a colder day with snow and rain is in store for the

northern High Plains and Rockies. The same storm will return

potentially flooding downpours to parts of Arizona as gusty

winds are kicked up across the Great Basin and Desert

Southwest. More rain will move into the Pacific Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 97 at McAllen, TX

National Low Saturday 16 at Hettinger, ND

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather