The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The majority of the East Coast will be unseasonably warm and
humid tomorrow, with the temperature soaring to near 80 as
far north as New York City. It will also be largely dry,
with the exception of a few late-day storms in Florida and
along the Gulf Coast. Farther west, more unsettled weather
is expected in the Midwest, with severe weather possible
from Iowa to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Rounds of rain
will inundate Minnesota. Otherwise the central United States
will also be very warm, humid and rain-free. This will
contrast the westernmost third of the country, where cooler,
breezy, cloudy weather is in the forecast. Showers and
storms will drench portions of California, Nevada and Utah
that have not received rain in months. Damp weather will
persist in some Rosa-ravaged communities of Arizona.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 95 at Tampa, FL
National Low Tuesday 21 at Daniel, WY
