The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, August 21, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A potent storm will travel slowly northeastward across the
Great Lakes region today. Drenching rain is forecast to fall
on much of Michigan, eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois
while severe thunderstorms erupt east and south of the storm
track. Storms in western New York, western Pennsylvania,
eastern Ohio, West Virginia, northern Virginia and western
Maryland may bring damaging winds and isolated tornadoes in
addition to localized flash flooding. Locally strong storms
are also in store for the upper Gulf coast to the Southeast
states. A wedge of dry air will keep New England and much of
the mid-Atlantic free from storms. Cooler air will help to
dry the landscape out across much of the Plains. While most
of the West will be dry and hot, a few storms will erupt
over the interior Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 30 at Grand Lake, CO
