The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A potent storm will travel slowly northeastward across the

Great Lakes region today. Drenching rain is forecast to fall

on much of Michigan, eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois

while severe thunderstorms erupt east and south of the storm

track. Storms in western New York, western Pennsylvania,

eastern Ohio, West Virginia, northern Virginia and western

Maryland may bring damaging winds and isolated tornadoes in

addition to localized flash flooding. Locally strong storms

are also in store for the upper Gulf coast to the Southeast

states. A wedge of dry air will keep New England and much of

the mid-Atlantic free from storms. Cooler air will help to

dry the landscape out across much of the Plains. While most

of the West will be dry and hot, a few storms will erupt

over the interior Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 30 at Grand Lake, CO

