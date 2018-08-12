The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A slow-moving low pressure system will continue to bring
showers and thunderstorms to the mid-Atlantic and into New
England today. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will also
occur down through the Southeast due to the cold front
associated with the low pressure system. The southern Plains
and central Texas will see continued rounds of heavy showers
and thunderstorms that will increase the risk for flooding.
Temperatures will be challenged in the northern Plains this
afternoon and the day will be windy ahead of a cold front
moving in from the west. The Northwest will be comfortable
following the passage of the aforementioned cold front.
Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon across the
mountains in the West; otherwise hot and hazy conditions
across the region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 30 at Fraser, CO
_____
