The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, August 2, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The wet pattern that has prevailed in the East the past few
days will continue tomorrow. Additional downpours from the
upper Gulf Coast to the mid-Atlantic may worsen ongoing
flooding problems or create new ones. A few thunderstorms
could turn gusty with locally damaging winds along this
swath. In addition, mudslides will be possible in the
southern Appalachians. Meanwhile, a system bringing cooler
air to the Upper Midwest is forecast to spark showers and
storms from Michigan to Illinois. These storms should be
rather spotty in nature. The balance of the Central states
can expect a dry, sunny day, with extreme heat remaining
absent. Heat relief will begin to work inland across the
Northwest, as spotty storms blossom in the Four Corners
states.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 112 at Needles, CA
National Low Wednesday 31 at Gothic, CO
