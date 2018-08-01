The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, August 2, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The wet pattern that has prevailed in the East the past few

days will continue tomorrow. Additional downpours from the

upper Gulf Coast to the mid-Atlantic may worsen ongoing

flooding problems or create new ones. A few thunderstorms

could turn gusty with locally damaging winds along this

swath. In addition, mudslides will be possible in the

southern Appalachians. Meanwhile, a system bringing cooler

air to the Upper Midwest is forecast to spark showers and

storms from Michigan to Illinois. These storms should be

rather spotty in nature. The balance of the Central states

can expect a dry, sunny day, with extreme heat remaining

absent. Heat relief will begin to work inland across the

Northwest, as spotty storms blossom in the Four Corners

states.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 112 at Needles, CA

National Low Wednesday 31 at Gothic, CO

