The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 18, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Cooler and less humid air will extend from the Midwest to
the Tennessee Valley, southern Appalachians and coastal
areas of the Northeast today. Abundant sunshine is in store
for much of this zone. Locally drenching thunderstorms are
forecast from the Carolina, Georgia and Florida coasts to
Louisiana and part of northeastern Texas. Drenching and
locally severe storms are likely from South Dakota to
eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas. The storms over the Plains
will occur near the boundary between the cool air in the
Midwest and very hot, humid air centered over Texas. Much of
the West can expect dry weather. A few storms are likely to
erupt over part of the deserts. However, the amount of
storms will be lower than recent days in the Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 123 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 32 at West Yellowstone, MT
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather