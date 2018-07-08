The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 9, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

High pressure will bring dry and pleasant weather to the

Northeast and Middle Atlantic today. To the south, a

stationary front will bring showers and thunderstorms from

Texas and eastern Oklahoma eastward across Arkansas

Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, southern Georgia and

Florida. Elsewhere, a cold front will bring a couple of

thunderstorms to the northern Great Lakes, while dry

weather is in store for the northern Plains. Farther west,

heavy thunderstorms will bring flash flooding to parts of

Arizona, while scattered afternoon thunderstorms will occur

across Utah, western Colorado and New Mexico. A warm front

will bring a few showers to Washington coast while a couple

of afternoon thunderstorms will occur across Southern

California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 112 at Needles, CA

National Low Sunday 35 at Bodie State Park, CA

