The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 9, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
High pressure will bring dry and pleasant weather to the
Northeast and Middle Atlantic today. To the south, a
stationary front will bring showers and thunderstorms from
Texas and eastern Oklahoma eastward across Arkansas
Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, southern Georgia and
Florida. Elsewhere, a cold front will bring a couple of
thunderstorms to the northern Great Lakes, while dry
weather is in store for the northern Plains. Farther west,
heavy thunderstorms will bring flash flooding to parts of
Arizona, while scattered afternoon thunderstorms will occur
across Utah, western Colorado and New Mexico. A warm front
will bring a few showers to Washington coast while a couple
of afternoon thunderstorms will occur across Southern
California.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 112 at Needles, CA
National Low Sunday 35 at Bodie State Park, CA
