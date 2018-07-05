The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, July 5, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Even though the heat wave has already peaked in much of the
Northeast and Midwest, another hot and humid day is in store
for many locations today. However, cooler and less humid air
will continue to advance southeastward across the North
Central states. Showers and heavy thunderstorms are forecast
ahead of this push of refreshing air from the Great Lakes
and Northeast to the Ohio Valley and central Plains. A
mosaic of showers and thunderstorms will drench the South
with some of the heaviest storms near the Gulf coast. Much
of the West can expect sunny weather. There will be spotty
storms over the central and southern Rockies. Low clouds
will burn off quickly along the Pacific coast. Heat is
forecast to build substantially on Friday over the Southwest
with many areas projected to top 100 F.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 113 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 25 at Wisdom, MT
